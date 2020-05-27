Delaware County 4-H announces plans for Del Co events

(from their Facebook page, 5/27/2020, 4 p.m.)

The 4-H Council voted last night to move forward with planning for an in person 2020 Delaware County 4-H Fair. There will be a virtual fair option as well for any 4-H member who chooses to not participate in a in person fair. Every 4-H member will be asked to upload photos to fair entry. The 4-H Fair will undoubtedly look different this year, our priority is to give all 4-H members the opportunity to exhibit their projects while ensuring the health and safety of our volunteers and participants.

This year’s fair will have its challenges but with the help of our volunteers, 4-H families, and Extension staff the 4-H Council believes an in person fair is the best course of action for Delaware County. Delaware County 4-H is going to need an all hands on deck to make this year’s 4-H fair a success. I urge each and every one of you, if possible, to reach out to your project leaders and our Extension office to see how Volunteering your time could help give our youth the best experience possible. We will need more volunteers than ever this year, our hope is that by volunteering your time this year you will become a valuable member of Delaware 4-H and we can continue to grow 4-H.