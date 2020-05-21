Thursday, May 21, 2020 Woof Boom Morning Briefs

Indiana is moving to Stage 3 of the Governor’s Back on Track Order – effective Friday. Gatherings of up to 100 will be allowed, restaurants may remain open at 50% capacity, and retail, and malls may allow 75% capacity. Gyms, YMCA’s, community pools, and campgrounds may open. Recreational sports practices may begin such as basketball, tennis, soccer may also begin.

Planning for Yorktown’s 4 for the 4th run / walk event is not quite locked down… Town Manager Pete Olson said the Yorktown fireworks part of the July 4th event is most likely on as planned.

You may remember Todd Rokita as the Indiana Secretary of State or as a congressman. Chris Davis reports Rokita now wants to be Indiana’s attorney general… We reached out to the Indiana Republican party, and they replied, “We don’t have any comment about specific candidates at this time.” After the Supreme Court suspended Curtis Hill’s law license, Kyle Hupfer had the following to say: “Hoosiers would be best served by having a new Attorney General. I have faith in our delegates.”

The road back towards normalcy for Harrah’s Hoosier Park Racing & Casino is set to pass a key marker this weekend when the facility begins allowing horses from outside Indiana to enter its barn area.

Delaware County 4-H wants to clarify that the 4-H Council and the Delaware County Purdue Extension office are working on plans to potentially move forward with an in person 4-H Fair. There will be a survey emailed to all 4-H families and leaders, they will look at the data and make a determination on the best way to move forward with the Delaware County 4-H Fair.

This coming Saturday would have been Commencement Day at Taylor University in Upland. August 15 will be the make-good date, and August 31 is the start of the Fall semester – with on campus classes planned.

The annual Flags of Honor at Minnetrista has been cancelled for 2020. The 1,000 American Flag event has happened for several years, the week leading up to nine-eleven.

As we move towards the Memorial Day weekend, Indiana State park entrance gates are back open at all properties, so bring your annual pass or plan to pay a daily gate fee. Nature centers, restrooms and trails are open for you to enjoy.

Quick note: Yorktown Farmers Marketplace opens June 19th thru Oct 16th, Fridays from 4-7pm.

Yesterday’s regular Muncie Sanitary District meeting was again held via Zoom, on the District’s Facebook page. Regular business was discussed, but no mention of the pending litigation about the lawsuit initiated with the City of Muncie related to Board positions – June 18 is the next date set in Randolph County court – and there was no mention of a question asked by a member of the public during the meeting, regarding former employee Nikki Grigsby.

The City of Muncie has submitted an application for the 2020 Build Grant to the U.S. Department of Transportation. This just over $24 million grant is designed to help municipalities update and improve infrastructure, including road/street development, transportation services, and beautification.

Wayne County will have a needle exchange for at least another year. The Richmond newspaper reported late last week the program began in August 2016 as a vehicle to combat the spread of hepatitis C related to the area’s heroin problem.

As children and families spend more time at home this summer – and as parents are stressed and distracted — experts worry rates of drowning could go up. Drowning is quick, it is silent, and it is also preventable. Key facts to keep in mind: Drowning is the single leading cause of death for children ages 1 to 4. Drowning is a leading cause of death for teens.

Holiday World is gearing up for its delayed opening, and is looking to be ready to welcome the public on June 17. In all, they’re looking for 250 additional workers. The extra workforce is needed to help run the park’s new in-line reservation system, as well as support enhanced cleaning procedures. Park owners say, if you’re 14 years old or older, apply online, and they’ll e-mail you to set up an interview

