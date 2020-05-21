Area United Way Receives $1.1 Million In Grant Money

United Way of Delaware, Henry and Randolph Counties has received a $1.1 million COVID-19 Economic Relief Initiative Grant. The grant was made possible through a partnership between Lilly Endowment, Inc. and Indiana United Ways, the state professional association of which United Way of Delaware, Henry and Randolph County is a member. These funds will be used to invest in long-term economic recovery and resiliency efforts by supporting human and social service nonprofits across Delaware, Henry and Randolph Counties.