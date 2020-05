West View Elementary School second grade teacher Kelsey Pavelka figured out a way to give her students hugs again. She and her wife crafted a plastic sheet and ziploc bags contraption in her front doorway that allows her to hug her kids at her home. She recently invited kids to come by. Lysol, Clorox wipes and cleaning directions were left outside of her door. Between 10:30 a.m. and 7:30 p.m., 15 students came to Pavelka’s door for a hug and a visit.