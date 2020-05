The driver of a car involved in a hit and run crash that killed a motorcyclist was drinking beforehand, say police. 54 year old Rickey Lee Griffin was arrested Sunday night . The Star Press reports Griffin was driving a Lincoln Town Car southbound in the 2700 block of South Madison Street at 5:17 p.m. Sunday when he struck the rear of a southbound motorcycle driven by Charles C. Brown, 68, also of Muncie. Brown was pronounced dead at the scene.