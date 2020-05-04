City of Muncie releases NEW TIMELINE

May 4, 2020
City of Muncie Services Timeline:
Beginning May 4th: -City offices are open by appointment only.
-Employee and guests temperatures will be taken, and guests are requested to wear a mask.
-All full-time employees are working, some are remote
-Groups and meetings can now be held that include up to 25 people as long as social distancing guidelines are maintained.
-All Muncie Parks are open – with the exception of the playground equipment, tennis courts and basketball courts.
-Boating on Prairie Creek Reservoir is okay as long as social distancing guidelines are maintained.
-Docks and Piers at Prairie Creek are still being installed and are expected to be open on May 15th.
-RV Camping is okay at Prairie Creek as long as guests follow social distancing guidelines.
-Overnight primitive and non-seasonal camping is closed.
Beginning May 24th: -Playgrounds, tennis courts, and basketball courts will be open.
-Groups and meetings that include up to 100 people are acceptable with social distancing guidelines.
Beginning June 14th: -Remote working ends
-Groups and meetings that include up to 250 people are acceptable with social distancing guidelines.
-Tuhey Pool will open.
Beginning July 4th:
-City of Muncie Fireworks will happen with social distancing requirements.
-Prairie Creek Fireworks will happen with social distancing requirements.