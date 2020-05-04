City of Muncie releases NEW TIMELINE

May 4, 2020

City of Muncie Services Timeline:

Beginning May 4th: -City offices are open by appointment only.

-Employee and guests temperatures will be taken, and guests are requested to wear a mask.

-All full-time employees are working, some are remote

-Groups and meetings can now be held that include up to 25 people as long as social distancing guidelines are maintained.

-All Muncie Parks are open – with the exception of the playground equipment, tennis courts and basketball courts.

-Boating on Prairie Creek Reservoir is okay as long as social distancing guidelines are maintained.

-Docks and Piers at Prairie Creek are still being installed and are expected to be open on May 15th.

-RV Camping is okay at Prairie Creek as long as guests follow social distancing guidelines.

-Overnight primitive and non-seasonal camping is closed.

Beginning May 24th: -Playgrounds, tennis courts, and basketball courts will be open.

-Groups and meetings that include up to 100 people are acceptable with social distancing guidelines.

Beginning June 14th: -Remote working ends

-Groups and meetings that include up to 250 people are acceptable with social distancing guidelines.

-Tuhey Pool will open.

Beginning July 4th:

-City of Muncie Fireworks will happen with social distancing requirements.

-Prairie Creek Fireworks will happen with social distancing requirements.