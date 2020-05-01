Friday, May 1, 2020, Woof Boom Morning Briefs

In Indiana, nearly 91% of the deaths of COVID19 are over the age of 60. Dr. Kristina Box from the State Department of Health clarified yesterday that contact tracing has been going on, but the new, centralized plan announced Wednesday is intended to enhance and speed up the reliability of that data. Gov. Holcomb shared his pride in the workers, and the spirit and knowledge showed off yesterday as he visited the GM Plant in Kokomo with Vice President Pence.

Indiana’s presumptive Democratic nominee for Governor Woody Myers issued a press release in reaction to Vice President Mike Pence’s visit to Kokomo. He called the production of ventilators a “Piecemeal effort” Meyers continued, “Rather than touring a large business with his former boss, perhaps Governor Holcomb should read over my plan.”

Virtual town halls featuring 14 Republican and four Democrat candidates running for their party’s nominations for the Fifth Congressional District, will be broadcast on the web May 11 and 12. The candidates are running for the seat being vacated by Republican Susan Brooks.

Ball State’s spring commencement was originally scheduled for tomorrow (May 2). Even though the University won’t be holding its annual ceremony due to COVID-19, more than 60 student-athletes will be earning a degree this semester. Eighteen of Ball State’s 19 varsity sports are represented in the list.

Sam Shoemaker, who was instrumental in the launching of Jay County Development Corporation and served as the first executive director of John Jay Center for Learning, died Wednesday at Hamilton Trace Nursing Home in Fishers. He was 82. The Commercial Review reported yesterday that he had been in failing health for some time. His death was attributed to COVID-19.

The stay at home order for Marion County and Indianapolis has been extended through May 15. The county has the state’s highest number of coronavirus positives at over 5,000. Mayor Joe Hogsett says the county is unique because of densely populated areas and large venues. Gov. Holcomb clarified yesterday that local jurisdictions are allowed to be stricter than whatever the State Order specifies when it is released today, at 2:30 p.m. For instance, Simon Malls stated earlier this week that they are opening Saturday, but they also said they will adhere to any new guidelines.

At 2:30 p.m. today, Indiana will take special note as Governor Eric Holcomb will release his updated Executive Order, related to the stay at home order that expires at the end of the day today. We have been told by some reputable sources that some counties, cities and even business and colleges will likely take the lead of the Governor and emulate that State’s plan. We will see, and report when facts are known.

Almost 900 employees at the Tyson Food plant in Cass County’s Logansport have tested positive. The county had been working with Tyson on a plan to reopen the plant after the pork processing plant voluntarily closed for 14 days in an effort to contain an outbreak. Cass County Commissioner Ryan Browning has been working with Tyson and the health department to develop a workable reopening plan that has been thrown into high gear by President Donald Trump’s executive order to reopen meat processing plants shuttered by the virus.

The Mail Room in Muncie began selling masks several weeks ago, and they reported yesterday that six seamstresses are working as they sell 400 or more per day. The business also connected to a Muncie family raising money, sewing masks as a fundraiser for cancer treatment for a family member – and the 100 they bring with each shipment are usually sold in a day or so.

As we reported first yesterday morning the flyover at IU Health Ball Memorial Hospital that was supposed to happen yesterday, was moved to 12:08 p.m. Saturday (May 2) due to low cloud ceiling. The Indiana Air National Guard added new flyover spots including “Downtown Muncie,” the hospital and will include the planes flying over Anderson around 12:05 p.m., then Muncie, then the Marion VA Hospital around 12:15 p.m. The event, organized by the 122nd Fighter Wing, is to honor those on the frontline.

Federal charges have been filed against the Indianapolis man accused of shooting and killing a United States Postal Service letter carrier. Tony Cushingberry-Mays, 21, is accused of shooting 45-year-old Angela Summers in the chest Monday afternoon outside of a house on Denny Street. He was arrested Tuesday.

A bobcat and other heavy equipment were seen this week at the Muncie Fieldhouse, as the East end of the venue continues to be repaired, as they ramp up to allowing full seating capacity in the seasons to come.

Over 500 people are already registered for the virtual job fair being held May 6 for the Kokomo GM Plant, for ventilator production for the Nation’s stockpile. Roughly 1,000 full and part time jobs will be filled.

Purdue University and Purdue Extension announced April 15 an extension of a ban on face-to-face 4-H events through June 30. The fate of Jay county’s 4-H fair is set for May 15. We previously reported a similar date set for the decision regarding the Delaware County Fair, as well.

For the second year in a row, Anderson University’s School of Nursing (SON) was ranked #1 as the best RN program. RegisteredNursing.org analyzed the 49 nursing schools in Indiana, current and historical, NCLEX-RN “pass rate.” Twenty nursing schools were ranked.

Workers at Toyota’s plant in southern Indiana are going to have to wait a little while longer to get back to work. The company said Wednesday it is delaying the reopening of its plant in Princeton until May 11th