Delaware County Board Of Commissioners Holding Special Meeting Friday

The Delaware County Board of Commissioners will meet in an emergency special Meeting on Friday, May 1, at 3:30 P.M.
The Special Meeting will be held electronically andwill be live streamed via the County’s Face Book page at Delaware County, Indiana Government. They’ll talk about reauthorization of an emergency declaration and a bridge contract.
