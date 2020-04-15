Wednesday, April 15, 2020 Woof Boom Briefs

Out of crisis comes togetherness. So many examples of good people, doing things for their neighbors – a thought shared by Muncie Mayor Dan Ridenour yesterday when he spoke to Woof Boom Radio news — hear the entire interview now on our web – look for today’s Briefs.

* Hear the ENTIRE interview here: https://soundcloud.com/wlbcwakeupcrew/dan-ridenour-muncie-mayor-april14

The Indiana summer marching band track show season has been cancelled. CITSA made the announcement this week, and even though State Fair Band Day is a separate entity and has not been cancelled, it seems unlikely that with no, or little practice or competitions, it might be on a non-competitive basis at best.

The emergency declaration as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic has been extended in Madison County through April 30. County commissioners voted unanimously Monday to extend the stay-at-home and emergency declaration.

Anderson says NO to Independence Day. There will be no July 4th celebration, and no summer concert series in Anderson this year. Also cancelled – citywide cleanup scheduled for May 16; Anderson City Pool opening; Anderson Park Department Summer Camp; Anderson’s July 3rd parade, and the Mayor’s Annual Charity Ball for Teachers. We reached out to Yorktown, and they are waiting until mid-May to decide on their 4 for the 4th activities.

Indiana Democratic Party announced it would hold its 2020 State Convention on June 13 with events held virtually and votes cast by mail. The plan to go virtual had been unanimously approved by the Party’s State Central Committee.

This would have been Rialzo Week, with the Kentucky Derby themed event postponed for one year – Meridian Health Services continues to provide care as their primary focus. Hundreds of staff and employees continue their critical work in many communities.

The statewide average for gas this morning is $1.52 per gallon, says GasBuddy. That’s down 6 cents from where it was Monday. The cheapest gas in the state is in Rushville where it’s $1.06.

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, signed one of the most restrictive stay-at-home orders in the country late last week barring travel to in-state vacation homes and use of motor boats, while tightening restrictions on many businesses — as opponents argued it strips them of their constitutional rights. Thousands are planning a protest at the state Capitol (in their cars) and hundreds of thousands have signed petitions to recall the governor.

Attorney General Curtis Hill announced that Indiana will receive $19.5 million under a settlement reached with Equifax following Indiana’s lawsuit against the company over its massive 2017 data breach. Indiana was one of two states that opted not to participate in a multistate settlement. Hoosiers who may be eligible for restitution payments through Indiana’s specific case should watch for further announcements and follow a claims process to be outlined at a later date.

Will the loss of tax revenues be a worry for Muncie? Mayor Dan Ridenour has already been thinking about that – he says it’s too early to worry about it, but his experience in banking will likely be helpful to be proactive when that time comes.

Anyone in Indiana who wants to vote absentee will be able to. Governor Eric Holcomb yesterday expanded absentee voting for June’s primary. The governor says starting Monday, anyone who wants an absentee ballot can ask for one in the mail. The deadline to ask for an absentee ballot for the next election is May 21st.

U.S. Senator Todd Young (R-Ind.) joined other Senators on a letter to the World Health Organization (WHO) requesting information ahead of a Congressional hearing to investigate the WHO’s role in helping the Chinese Communist Party cover up information regarding the threat of the Coronavirus.

Northeast Indiana Works and WorkOne are hosting a virtual job fair featuring five hospitals and hospital systems that will provide information about the many healthcare-related job openings in the Fort Wayne area. The virtual job fair is scheduled from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday, April 22. To register, visit our News Page and look for the link in today’s Woof Boom Briefs. (https://on.in.gov/vjfr3)

A volunteer firefighter from Lake County was a millionaire…but only for a few minutes. Charles Calvin, of New Chicago, withdrew some money from an ATM last weekend. When he looked down at his receipt, he noticed his balance: $8.2 million. Calvin told WGN 9 in Chicago that he ran his card through the ATM again to make sure it was accurate, and the balance was the same. He was a millionaire. He called the bank to let them know, but by the time they investigated, the money was gone. Calvin did get something good out of the transaction–his $1,700 stimulus check from the government.

New York Yankees co-owner Hank Steinbrenner died at home in Clearwater, Florida, after a “longstanding health issue,” unrelated to the coronavirus. He was the oldest of George’s four children.