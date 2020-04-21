Tuesday, April 21, 2020 Woof Boom Morning Briefs

The first steps of Indiana’s reduction of the so called hunker down order have been announced. Effective today, the State of Indiana is opening some parts of elective medical procedures in a staged way, first with diagnostics – and effective Monday, additional elective procedures will be allowed, if supplies of medical PPE gear remains solid. Additionally, nurseries, greenhouses, and pet groomers can already be open.

We raised the question first, last week during an interview with Muncie Mayor Dan Ridenour. Yesterday, the former Chairman of the Indiana Tax and Fiscal Policy Committee, Brant Hershman spoke of the impact of the business shutdown to local governments, and when. Hear the entire interview this weekend on This Week in Delaware County.

There is a discrepancy. According to a press release, “on April 15, Muncie Mayor Dan Ridenour sent a letter to Muncie Sanitary District Board President, Bill Smith, demanding the paperwork for Nikki Grigsby’s dismissal. The MSD website, indicates that Grigsby is no longer an employee, however the City’s Human Resources office had not received information confirming this to be the case. On April 20, the City of Muncie received a partial response to its demand indicating Grigsby had separated from her employment on February 29, 2020. The Mayor issued the following statement: “I expect the Board of Sanitary District to abide by their policy in the employee handbook, and that they would have taken steps to immediately dismiss Grigsby upon learning of her admission of her guilt.” It is unknown of the pay-implications related to the timing of these matters.

Incredible innovation and creativity – an update on Jay High school’s plans. With unanimous approval from senior class and student council officers, Jay County High School is moving forward with plans for a drive-in graduation ceremony. The ceremony is designed to be workable under the current stay-at-home order and social distancing recommendations that are in place in response to the coronavirus pandemic. If such restrictions are lifted in advance of the scheduled graduation day — June 7 — the school could shift back to a more traditional commencement ceremony. If conditions worsen, the health department could rescind its approval of the drive-in event.

Indiana Republicans still plan to hold their state convention at the convention center on June 20. But they’ve drafted contingency plans in case they have to move the event online. Indiana Democrats announced last week they’re switching their June 13 state convention to a mail-and-online gathering.

This Summer, Ball State University will offer a special set of classes to examine the impact of COVID-19 from various perspectives, including crisis management, the humanities, societal debate, and the arts.

Another good sign: Saturday, May 9th is opening Day for the Men’s League at the Delaware Country Club, a private Member’s only facility.

Holy Cross senior Blake Vise (SR/Muncie, Ind.) was named to the 2020 NAIA PING All-North Region team. This is the second consecutive season that Vise has been awarded the honor. This past fall, Vise also received global recognition by the World Amateur Golf Ranking (WAGR) and was the first Holy Cross College men’s golfer to earn a world amateur ranking.

The Indiana Football Coaches Association has announced the cancellation of the 54th annual Indiana North-South All-Star Football Game due to the current health crisis in the country. The game was scheduled for July 10 in Indianapolis.

Interstate 70 will be completely shut down this week in downtown Indianapolis from the North Split to I-465 on the east side. It’s for a rehab project that INDOT had originally said would take five months to complete this spring and into the summer months. The eastbound lanes of the interstate are already closed and the westbound lanes will be closed off Friday. The eastbound lanes will reopen May 13th while the westbound lanes are scheduled to reopen May 24th. What was a five-month-long project will now be finished in 30 days, according to INDOT.

Munciejournal.com reached out to a number of local community leaders to get their thoughts on how to keep hope alive during the coronavirus pandemic. Here’s some of what Casey Stanley, Ontario Systems wrote, “They say adversity doesn’t build character but reveals it. I have observed that our community leaders have not slowed in their commitment to Muncie’s future. Together, we will get through this pandemic, and I believe that we will be well-positioned as grateful, helpful, committed people in a remarkable hometown.” Read the entire article free, on MuncieJournal.com.

The organizers of the Middle Waves Music Festival that was scheduled to take place in Fort Wayne on June 12-13 has been postponed to the summer of 2021.

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine has announced that schools in the state will stay closed for the remainder of the 2019-20 school year.

For those of you yet to file, many tax myths circulate each year about filing individual income taxes leading to tax problems down the road. Myth 2: Pets can be claimed as dependents. Truth: While pets certainly depend on people for their care, it doesn’t mean they qualify as a dependent. In fact, only human dependents can be claimed.

The Shake Shack restaurant chain, received a $10 million government loan as part of the $2 trillion economic stimulus package passed by Congress. But they’re not keeping it. The letter notes Shake Shack was able to secure additional operating capital elsewhere.