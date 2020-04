Indiana’s tally of coronavirus cases has topped 12,000. State health officials say sixty-one more Indiana residents have died from COVID-19, pushing the state’s pandemic death toll to 630. Those 61 deaths happened between April 7th and Monday of this week. The state agency said that another 431 Indiana residents have been diagnosed with COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the virus, bringing the state’s total to 12,097, following corrections to the previous day’s total.