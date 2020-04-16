Thursday, April 16, 2020 Woof Boom Briefs

“It’ll be a rolling re-open.” The words yesterday of Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb, when asked how and when we come out of the various levels of stay at home orders, and social distancing. “My goal is to one of the first ones out of it.” The current order runs through the day this Monday. He also mentioned that he has communicated with adjacent state’s Governor’s, including Michigan – where much controversy swirls after their Governor spoke last week.

As of now, Muncie intends to open the Tuhey Park pool and slash pad near downtown Muncie. Applications for lifeguard and other seasonal positions are being taken.

Madison county joined Delaware County in disagreeing with the Indiana State Department of Health to allow transfer of nursing home patients is a mistake. Last week, the Delaware County Health Department banned the transfer of patients into a Delaware County facility. Dr. Stephen Wright, Madison County health officer, disagreed with the order. “The state is doing this against our will. We don’t see the reason for the transfers.”

Still out of service – National Weather Service weather Radio frequency 162.425 that serves weather radios in all or parts of 11 counties in East Central Indiana remains broken – now for many, many weeks with no reported end in sight. If you wish, please contact your legislator or emergency management agency, to ask for the repairs to be made. In the meantime, you can try to manually tune to either Marion, or Indianapolis’ low power transmitters.

Jay School Corporation superintendent Jeremy Gulley took the next step Monday toward holding a drive-in style graduation ceremony, getting approval for the idea from Jay School Board. The county Health Department has signed off on initial plans for a drive-in graduation event. If conditions worsen, he noted, the health department could rescind that approval. If plans move forward, graduation would be held as scheduled at 2 p.m. June 7. A similar plan has initially been rejected by the Delaware County Health Department, for Muncie Central.

Muncie Downtown Development Partnership is launching an Ignite DWNTWN crowdfunding campaign to raise $25,000. Funding will be used to emergency relief in the form of grants for eligible downtown businesses who apply and help promote the crowdfunding campaign. Your donation will help businesses pay business rent and/or utilities, re-tool or adapt services and more. While MDDP wishes to support all businesses in need, the intent of these grants is to help preserve the small businesses who create our unique downtown environment.

The fallout for NASCAR star Kyle Larson using a racial slur on a live streamed virtual race continued Tuesday. Larson was fired by Chip Ganassi Racing after losing all of his major sponsors and being suspended by both the team and NASCAR Monday.

From The Commercial Review – Masks and face shields are some of the most sought after pieces of personal protective equipment in the world to combat the spread of the disease. Utilizing local 3D printers and materials donated from local businesses, John Jay Center for Learning’s Rusty Inman and Kyle Love, a teacher at Jay County High School, have begun creating face shields and donating them to local first responders, IU Health Jay and nursing facilities.

U.S. Congressman Greg Pence (IN-06) announced Airport Improvement Program (AIP) grants from the Department of Transportation. Airports in our areas include Madison Municipal $30,000, Muncie Delaware County Regional $69,000, New Castle New Castle Henry County $30,000, Richmond Municipal $30,000, and Winchester Randolph County $30,000.

The Jay county health department environmentalist and administrator told Jay County Commissioners this week that social distancing efforts and closures have been a factor in keeping the county’s confirmed cases of COVID-19 very low, as reported in the Commercial Review. They urge all to wear masks when in public, particularly for grocery shopping trips. Cloth masks have the advantage of being washable, recommending they go through the dryer with a high heat setting.

The Purdue Boilermakers will open next basketball season with an in-state opponent. Purdue will host Evansville November 10th at Mackey Arena to open up the 2020-21 season, coach Matt Painter announced Tuesday. Tipoff time and TV broadcast details will be determined at a later date. The Boilermakers are 9-5 against the Purple Aces, but have not met since 2005, a 75-69 Evansville win.

The Indiana Election Commission will convene a public meeting at 12:00 p.m. Eastern Time on Friday, April 17, 2020. The meeting will be virtual using Zoom. Members of the public may join the meeting at 11:45 a.m. The link, as well as phone dial in option is posted below: To join the virtual meeting go to https://stewartrichardson.zoom.us/j/91256024808. Members of the public may also choose to call in at: 646-876-9923. The meeting ID is: 912 5602 4808).

