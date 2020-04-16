Latest State COVID-19 Numbers

Another 41 COVID-19 deaths in Indiana reported by the state health department, raising the state’s death toll to at least 477 people. The newly recorded deaths occurred between April 2 and Wednesday. It was just over a month ago when the first death attributed to coronavirus happened. More than three-quarters of the deaths occurring in the past two weeks. Indiana has averaged about 150 flu deaths over a seven-month period in recent years, according to Dr. Kristina Box, the state health commissioner.