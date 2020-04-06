Monday, April 6, 2020 Woof Boom Briefs

For all intents and purposes, nothing changed has changed – no additional restrictions, and none taken away. The extended Indiana stay-at-home order is now expire April 20th. Also extended Indiana’s public health emergency order for the State of Indiana for another 30 days, which now will remain in effect through May 3rd. The National Guard is active with tasks like packing lunches, sorting and packing medical supplies, and other support tasks. Regarding masks, Dr. Box of the State Health Department supports people wearing masks if they wish, but asks that citizens reserve the N-95 and surgical grade masks for medical and first responders.

Attention Wal Mart and Meijer shoppers: as we first reported Saturday, both companies announced a series of additional precautionary steps to encourage social distancing, asking customers to limit the number of shoppers who visit its stores on each trip and it is planning to monitor the number of shoppers inside its stores.

Columbus based Cummins Inc. says beginning next week it is temporarily closing all southern Indiana manufacturing operations because of deteriorating business conditions related to COVID-19. The company plans to resume production May 4.

The Community Foundation of Muncie and Delaware County, Inc. awarded an additional $14,000 to 11 nonprofit organizations to support response efforts to the COVID-19 crisis. This round of support follows an initial $20,000 of community support to 12 organizations.

Second Lady Karen Pence announced last week, she will be the lead Ambassador for PREVENTS, a task force designed to prevent suicide for Veterans and all Americans. COVID-19 has impacted the mental health of many people and #MoreThanEverBefore we must take care of ourselves and one another.

As part of Ball State’s unique partnership with Muncie Community Schools (MCS), the Board of Trustees appointed Mark Ervin, attorney for the Muncie firm Beasley & Gilkison, to a four-year term to the MCS board, after his first two year term expired.

Ball State University is shifting emphasis of One Ball State Day tomorrow (April 7) to address the critical needs of its students, particularly as a result of the COVID19 pandemic. The 24-hour online annual fundraising event inspires and unites Cardinals across the country. Ball State graduates, friends, and supporters may donate online by going to oneballstate.bsu.edu. Participants can also post on social media using #OneBallState and participate in the social media challenges, and gear Ball State apparel to show Cardinal Pride.

The Delaware County Health Department health officer Dr. Donna Wilkins says elderly patients should not be transferred to a facility in Delaware County. RTV6 reported the order says any nursing home, assisted living, or similar facility, which has recently received patients from outside of the county, should immediately remove them without a delay. The exception? IUBMH.

From Friday morning to today, the plea is no different – “we must do better.” Those same words were uttered by the Mayor of New Castle, the Delaware County EMA Director, and the State health officials. The Delaware County Commissioners are watching for more people to adhere to the hunker down order, and if they do not, more severe restrictions will likely be plu in place.

Two of the three women charged with murder in a Portland man’s January shooting death recently received trial dates in Jay Circuit Court. Esther Jane Stephen, 29, is scheduled to stand trial June 22, while Shelby Nicole Hiestand, 18, received a July 6 trial date. Both women are Portland residents. The murder charges stem from the Jan. 12 slaying of Shea Michael Briar, 31. The Portland man, suffering from a gunshot wound in the back, was found on a Jay County Road.

The Indiana Department of Transportation has announced a virtual job fair in which more than 1,000 construction and related positions will be available through the state agency. The virtual job fair is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. EDT on Thursday, April 16, and will last approximately one hour. To register, click the link on our News Page. (https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/7684424500148015117)

6 BMV branches will be open by appointment only beginning today (April 6) to process new Commercial Learner’s Permits (CLP), new Commercial Driver’s Licenses (CDL), and upgrade/downgrade for the CDL to add the tank vehicle or hazardous materials endorsement credential transactions. This decision was made to support the current critical need to increase the number of new licensed commercial truck drivers on the road delivering supplies and to aid in the start of agricultural season in our state. BMV branches continue to be closed to the general public.

Sherwin-Williams is donating thousands of masks and gloves to Indiana as the state continues to battle the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. 1,500 gloves and 5,000 N95 masks have been delivered to Stout Field in Indianapolis. The Indiana National Guard and other state agencies will distribute the products to hospitals across the state, which are bracing for a shortage of supplies.

Spring has officially arrived and so has the blooming of the cherry trees at White River State Park. A gift from Japan, they were given to Indianapolis and other American cities in 2012 to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the trees that have come to define spring in our nation’s capital. Located on the west bank of the White River, east of the Indianapolis Zoo’s White River Gardens, the trees will be in full bloom for up to 14 days.

As of the daily 10 a.m. update Sunday, Madison county has more than 10 new cases, on of the higher county increases statewide – The Indiana State Department of Health announced that 464 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 across all affected counties. A total of 127 Hoosiers have died to date. As expected, as the actual tests become more available, the numbers continue to increase as well.

Surgeon General Jerome Adams on Sunday said “The next week is going to be our Pearl Harbor moment, it’s going to be our 9/11 moment, it’s going to be the hardest moment for many Americans in their entire lives. And we really need to understand that if we want to flatten that curve and get through to the other side, everyone needs to do their part.”

An Anderson business is promising to make changes to its prices after viewers reached out to RTV6. Some viewers who spoke to RTV6 say Treasure Point was charging more money for essential items, like cleaning supplies and toilet paper.

More now on Governor Eric Holcomb’s announcement that the state of Indiana was granted a Federal Major Disaster Declaration. These funds can be used to cover emergency needs including : Crisis Counseling, Food programs, Temporary shelters, Protective Equipment, and Personnel. According to the Family and Social Services Administration (FSSA), more than 152,000 Indiana households will receive additional Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits when April distributions began Sunday, April 5. WANE-TV reports that Allen County is one of the highest unemployment claims. Furlough workers wondered if they will receive unemployment benefits. “It depends who is the employer for the furlough workers. If it is a federal government entity, then their rules will apply,” said Fred Payne, Commissioner of Indiana Department of Workforce Development. “Otherwise if it is a private entity then the layoff rules will apply for our state statutes.”