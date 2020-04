An extra free food tailgate by Second Harvest Food Bank was held in the parking lot outside Ball State’s Scheumann Stadium on April 8th from 10 am to 12 pm. Food items were handed out by members of the Indiana National Guard to hundreds of appreciative families. “John” and his cousin from Muncie were first in line to obtain food, after arriving at the parking lot at 3am in the morning—a seven hour wait. The tailgate operated with 4 separate lines of cars and food delivery areas.