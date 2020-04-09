April 9, 2020 Woof Boom Briefs

Lee Ann Kwiatkowski, CEO of MCS told Woof Boom Radio news yesterday how proud she is of the educators and staff of her school district. Hear the entire interview this weekend on This Week in Delaware County, Community Focus, and right now On Demand at WLBC.com.

65,000 Hoosiers reside in nursing homes and long term care facilities, including jails – the State issued an Executive Order yesterday, they must report positive tests or COVID deaths to their Department of Health within 24 hours. That requirement not being in place potentially means that up to this point, some of the deaths that have occurred have been not immediately known by any Department of Health.

Congresswoman Susan W. Brooks (R-IN05) provided the following changes to the 2020 Congressional Art Competition due to the COVID-19 outbreak. k. Unfortunately, in order to keep everyone safe in light of the COVID-19 outbreak we have decided to cancel the May gallery exhibit and student reception for this year’s Congressional Art Competition. However, we have extended the due date of submissions until May 21 to allow students the time they need to finish or access projects that may have been delayed due to school closures.

Contracted crews with the Indiana Department of Transportation are scheduled to begin mowing, litter pick-up and herbicide application later this month into early May as part of the agency’s multi-faceted roadside management program. Operations will take place throughout the spring and summer along Indiana’s more than 11,200 miles of state roads.

Indiana Senator Todd Young spoke to Woof Boom radio news yesterday about Telehealth, the system being used widely to diagnose COVID cases, without a trip to the doctor. We asked him if the system could also benefit Veterans. He said the uses and efficiencies are varied and beneficial.

50 is total Delaware County COVID cases, as of the 4:30 p.m. EMA briefing yesterday. No local data is yet available about number of recoveries. A task force group has been put together to look at the homeless population’s impact by the sickness. This is a rapidly moving effort and will be updated soon. The statewide call number for information about the coronavirus– it remains open at 877-826-0011.

As we told you first yesterday, Muncie has been chosen to receive a Community Crossings Grant. This grant allocated more than$700,000 for “Road and Sidewalk Repair.” The grant is a 50/50 grant, so the office of Community Development will need to fund the second half of costs associated with the repair projects.

Mayor Chris Jensen announced today the 47 local establishments that are recipients of the Noblesville Small Business Resilience Grant, which awarded a total of $250,000. The grant was created last week to help small businesses with unmet immediate needs such as maintaining payroll, paying rent and utilities, and covering other expenses to remain operational and serve customers and clients. Based on demonstrated need, the grants provided up to $10,000 per small business impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH) today announced that 439 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 through testing at ISDH, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and private laboratories. That brings to 5,943 the total number of Indiana residents known to have the novel coronavirus following corrections to the previous day’s total.

Johnson County Community College’s (JCCC) Board of Trustees, Overland Park, Kan., has named Dr. Andrew (Andy) Bowne (rhymes to TOWN) as their sixth president, effective July 1, 2020. Bowne currently serves as Ivy Tech’s chief operating officer and senior vice president. Bowne was one of four finalists selected by the JCCC search committee from a pool of more than 70 applicants.

On Easter Sunday, WLBC will air the 30+ churches that submitted audio between 5 – 8 a.m., and replay them from 10 – 12 midnight. We will also make the audio available on WLBC.com on Easter Monday.

65,000 Hoosiers reside in nursing homes and long term care facilities, including jails – the State issued an Executive Order yesterday, they must report positive tests or COVID deaths to their Department of Health within 24 hours. That requirement not being in place potentially means that up to this point, some of the deaths that have occurred have been not immediately known by any Department of Health.

Contracted crews with the Indiana Department of Transportation are scheduled to begin mowing, litter pick-up and herbicide application later this month into early May as part of the agency’s multi-faceted roadside management program. Operations will take place throughout the spring and summer along Indiana’s more than 11,200 miles of state roads.