As you have no doubt heard, the elderly are especially vulnerable to the coronavirus, and another long term care facility, which was not immediately disclosed, in Madison county has four deaths that are being investigated as possibly COVID19 related. This is addition to the location we reported on yesterday – and 50 new test kits have been sent to that location this week. Dr. Box released this information during yesterday’s statewide briefing.

INDOT reported again yesterday that traffic counts have been reduced by more than 50% over the past couple of weeks, during the Governor’s stay at home order. The reduced traffic has allowed some construction and repair projects to be expedited, including the I70 project that we covered yesterday.

Indiana Senator Mike Braun held a conference call yesterday with business and government leaders, and reported that billions have been processed so far by the Small Business Administration portal as part of the CARES Act. Braun said “We gotta start thinking about turning the economy back on, where the risk is lower.”

Attorney General Curtis Hill is opposing efforts by the American Civil Liberties Union to bring about the release of inmates held in Indiana jails and prisons amid the pandemic. This week, he filed a memorandum with the court opposing the ACLU’s position.

In a recent briefing by the Delaware County EMA, the FBI is investigating an individual is posing as an Office for Civil Rights (OCR) investigator. If you receive a call from someone claiming to be an OCR investigator- DO NOT PROVIDE ANY PATIENT INFORMATION BEFORE VERIFYING THE INDIVIDUAL IS AN OCR INVESTIGATOR: Ask for his/her email address – if real, it will end in @hhs.gov. If the individual cannot provide you with a proper email address HANG UP IMMEDIATELY and contact the FBI.

Tomorrow is the latest court date scheduled in the case of City of Muncie vs. Muncie Sanitary District, and Dan Ridenour seeks to seat his City Engineer on the three member Board, something that has been disallowed by President Bill Smith. The case will be reviewed for “proof and discovery” by the judge, with attorneys for both parties on a conference call.

Probationary Trooper Dakota Anderson was issued his patrol car yesterday. Anderson is a member of the 79th Indiana State Police Recruit Academy and recently completed approximately three months of field training with veteran officers. He is a 2013 graduate of Tri-Central High School in Tipton County. He and his wife currently reside in Howard County. Individuals who are interested in a rewarding career as an Indiana State Trooper should go online – we’ve placed the link on our news page. (at http://www.in.gov/isp/careers)

The Honeywell Foundation looks forward to re-opening its properties and once again welcoming guests into the Honeywell Center’s Ford Theater for evenings of entertainment scheduled for July and beyond. They understand that plans could change, but the following shows will go on sale to the public on Friday, April 10 at 10 a.m. Should a performance be cancelled, a 100 percent refund will be issued. Eli Young Band – July 11, Daughtry – July 18, Ronnie Milsap – Oct. 10, and Little River Band – Oct. 17 are some of the shows planned. The Honeywell Foundation is a public charity in Wabash, Indiana.

From the Indiana State Police: be watchful for Stimulus Check scammers. The distribution should begin over the next three weeks, and will be distributed automatically, with no action required for most people. For those who have already filed their 2019 tax returns, the IRS will use this information to calculate the payment amount, if you haven’t filed yet. They will use data from your 2018 tax filing to calculate the payment. The economic impact payment will be deposited directly into the same banking account reflected on the return filed. Don’t give the scammers, swindlers, and frauds an open door. The IRS will not contact you via telephone or email asking for any personal information.

We are formulating our broadcast plans for this Sunday – our WLBC offer to air Easter messages from churches was very much appreciated by many locations – and we will announce the times or broadcast later this week. We will also plan to post each message on WLBC.com, for Listen on Demand and download purposes.

As of the daily 10 a.m. update yesterday, Madison County has 34 COVID-cases – 11th most for any county in Indiana. That brings to 5,507 the total number of Indiana residents known to have the novel coronavirus following corrections to the previous day’s total. A total of 173 Hoosiers have died to date. Deaths are reported based on when data are received by ISDH and occurred over multiple days.

