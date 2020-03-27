URGENT BLOOD DRIVE April 3, Muncie

IU Health Ball Memorial Hospital partners with American Red Cross to hold community blood drive

Muncie, IN – IU Health Ball Memorial Hospital will host a community blood drive with the American Red Cross on April 3rd, 2020 from 11am to 5pm at the Delaware County Fairgrounds in Heartland Hall.

For more information or to make an appointment to donate, call 1-800-RedCross or sign up online at redcrossblood.org with sponsor code “ballmemorial”.

IU Health Ball Memorial Hospital is committed to strengthening our community and helping meet hospital and patient needs through blood donations. This blood drive is our way of giving staff, colleagues and neighbors an opportunity to help save lives.

Blood is a perishable product that can only come from volunteer blood donors. With someone in the U.S. needing blood every two seconds, blood products must be constantly replenished, according to the Red Cross.

“We urge community members to donate blood and help ensure that patients in local hospitals have a supply of blood ready and waiting before an emergency occurs,” said Donna Barttrum, injury prevention coordinator of the trauma department at IU Health Ball. ”There’s no better feeling than knowing that your blood donation may give someone a second chance at life.”

According to the Red Cross, donors with all blood types are needed, especially those with types O negative, A negative and B negative.