Friday, March 26, 2020 Briefs

As we told you yesterday as it was happening, volunteers from City of Muncie, EMA, and more helped more than 400 cars in the Muncie Mall parking lot receive food from Second Harvest Food Bank ECI. Typically, the tailgates see around 250 cars, according to CEO Tim Kean. Today Tailgate event in Anderson – tomorrow in New Castle.

The Indianapolis 500 is the latest casualty of the COVID19 pandemic – delayed, until Aug. 23.

Delaware County Emergency Management is seeking donations of PPE – Personal Protective Equipment that can be made available to local first responders and medical facilities. They are looking for masks, eye protection, gowns, coveralls, and anything you may be able to donate. Please fill out this form https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSdTVgYzUS2McBnmsLxGVAfz1_RgwAiXBF0Mj7oEy-LxJcL95A/viewform

The Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH) announced in their daily briefing yesterday, that 170 Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19. That brings to 645 the total number of Indiana residents known to have the novel coronavirus following corrections to the previous day’s total. Seventeen Hoosiers have died.

Another affect – the Muncie Mission, but they continue to provide compassionate care for those in desperate need. They’re doing their part to protect the 80+ residents in their care, and continue to serve hungry neighbors with daily community lunches (now delivered as curbside carryout!) and food pantry distributions 3 times each week.

With the postponement of Indiana’s primary election from May 5th to June 2nd, officials want you to know that in addition to in-person voting, included “no-fault” absentee voting will be allowed, meaning every single voter who wants to vote by mail will be able to.

The Real ID deadline has been pushed back to the end of September 2021.

By now, most households should have received at least one invitation to respond to the 2020 Census. We’ve posted the link. https://2020census.gov/en.html?utm_campaign=20200325msc20s1ccallnl&utm_medium=email&utm_source=govdelive

News from Second Harvest Food Bank. In addition to normally scheduled Tailgate Food Distribution in Madison county TODAY from 12noon – 2:00PM, in the parking lot of the old Kmart, Anderson., the following EXTRA food distribution is announced for Henry County: On Saturday, March 28, from 9:00AM – 11:00AM, at First Baptist Church 709 S Memorial Dr, New Castle. If you are walking up or coming via a vehicle too small to carry a load of food, please aim to arrive an hour after the tailgate starts. They are incredibly grateful to EMA (Emergency Management Agency) for providing volunteers to enable this distribution. If you are interested in volunteering, please contact Volunteer Coordinator, Kellie, at 765-287-8698 x 105.

If you are not getting the NIXLE text alerts from the Emergency Operations Center in your county, you may text any zip code to 888-777 for those areas alerts.

Indiana golf courses, allowed to be open during the Governor’s “stay at home” order, are not allowing players to touch the flag sticks, as a precautionary measure. Additionally, bathroom facilities are not open in accordance with the rules.

A local manufacturing facility is transitioning to produce N95 masks for FEMA as quickly as possible, and deliver them to locations in Indiana and Michigan. The report comes from a briefing by Delaware County EMA, saying the Company did not wish to be disclosed – they just wanted to help.

Anderson Community Schools will be back in session Monday after two weeks of spring break. ACS will offer instruction Monday, Wednesday and Friday and use state-granted waiver days, which don’t have to be made up, to cover Tuesday and Thursday. Other districts are using similar models. ACS bus drivers and other staff volunteers will be distributing the education packets and breakfasts and lunches 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Monday through Friday.

Attorney General Curtis Hill warned Hoosiers to beware of work-from-home scams. Common “opportunities” supposedly available include starting an internet business, stuffing envelopes, craftwork, rebate processing, medical billing, undercover shopping/dining, or illegitimate multilevel marketing.

The Boys & Girls Clubs of Muncie started a series of videos on their Facebook page to help parents with activities that they can do with their child.

The Muncie Visitors Bureau issued a statement yesterday: “We know that this is not the time for travel. We all are working together, making difficult decisions, and necessary changes to our way of life. Together, we will get through this. And when the time is right…we’ll invite and welcome you back to visit our happy place.” If you need any resources for local restaurants, and more please visit www.visitmuncie.org, or check out the Facebook page.