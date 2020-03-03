Tuesday, March 3, 2020 Briefs

6th District Congressman Greg Pence told Woof Boom Radio news yesterday that the US Government is always preparing for health situations, to protect its citizens. He says money is in place, and more is being requested in the wake of the Covid-19 situation – and he continues the same advice given by the CDC: wash hands with soap and hot water, and practice smart health tips to keep others healthy.

It was a large pothole that caused problems yesterday morning in the Fishers area. No fewer than 5 vehicles had tires deflated or damaged, and pulled on to the shoulder of the bridge over I69. INDOT was dispatched to repair the hole.

Hamilton 16 IMAX will remain open, even as Michigan-based Goodrich Quality Theaters has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection. Paperwork filed this week shows the theater chain owes nearly $33 million to creditors. Goodrich Quality Theaters has 30 movie theaters in five states, including nine in Indiana.

Last week, during a House Veteran Affairs Committee hearing, the Department of Veterans Affairs announced their intention to implement a modernized appointment scheduling system in Indiana VA health care facilities. VA clinics in Fort Wayne, Marion and Indianapolis will be some of the first sites to receive the upgrade. The VA expects the software to improve scheduling productivity by at least 50%. Full implementation could result in potential savings of $9.9 million per year.

Indiana Congresswoman Susan Brooks spoke recently to Woof Boom Radio News about the importance of the upcoming US Census. Late March and April is when citizens will be asked to get counted.

The Marion High School JROTC Drill Team ended their season last Saturday with several major accomplishments, including a top finish in the armed squad regulation drill event at one of the most competitive contests they entered all year.

The regular meeting of the Muncie Redevelopment commission is Thursday at 9am. MuncieJournal.com’s Mike Rhodes will be covering.

US Farmers recently got some help from the White House, when President Trump repealed Waters of the United States, and allowed States to continue to oversee larger bodies of water. 6th District Congressman Greg Pence told Woof Boom Radio news that a possible re-authorization will be looked at in the next couple of months.

We told you last week about the movie “Mayberry Man” – will largely be set in Danville, Indiana, and Indianapolis, “with a few days spent in Mount Airy and Los Angeles.” Well, Mount Airy, N.C. — actor Andy Griffith’s hometown — is up in arms that it’s being shot anywhere but there. From all reports, though, the plans are laid in for filming.

Announced yesterday – Ivy Tech Community College offers MRI training to give healthcare workers career advantage. Classes begin each semester and the next round of classes starts in June.

A reminder, the Muncie State of the City address is this Saturday, at 2:30 p.m. at the Ivy Tech Fisher building in downtown Muncie.

The Indiana State Police is joining with other law-enforcement agencies across Indiana this March to increase dangerous and impaired driving patrols for the NCAA Tournament and St. Patrick’s Day. Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over is the important reminder coming from law enforcement agencies as the two heaviest drinking events of the year, St. Patrick’s Day and the NCAA Tournament, occur in March. All throughout March officers will be conducting federally funded overtime patrols and sobriety checkpoints in an effort to prevent dangerous and impaired driving.

Daylight Saving Time arrives this coming weekend. Saturday night before you go to bed, spring your clocks ahead one hour.