Tuesday, March 17, 2020 Briefs

In a Monday afternoon press conference, Gov. Eric Holcomb announced the first Hoosier death from the coronavirus. The patient was from Marion County. The governor said, “Make no mistake, we are at war with COVID-19.” Bars, nightclubs and restaurants are now required to close for in-person dining. Delivery and takeout services are still allowed.

Liberty Perry Schools will have curbside grab-and-go sack meals for students age 18 and younger beginning this morning. Drive up to the office doors at Selma Elementary and someone will bring food to you. Please stay in your vehicle. Breakfast will be available 8am-9am and lunch from 11am to 12:30pm.

The Delaware County Health Department would like to urge parents and guardians to reconsider the use of daycare or shared childcare settings if and when possible. At this time, closure orders against varying levels of such businesses have not been issued, but are being considered.

There is progress to report in the latest available statistics that measure trends among Indiana’s youth, experts said at the recent Indiana Youth Institute “State of the Child” conference in Muncie. Cigarette use among Indiana’s youngest is on the decline, and the number of children in working-poor households is going down. The number of high-quality early childhood programs is on the rise, statewide.

Lt. Josh Watson, commander of the Indiana State Police Pendleton District, has announced there will be a sobriety checkpoint held somewhere in Delaware County this evening in conjunction with the Operation Pull Over Campaign “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over”, which runs through March 23rd.

This week, Muncie Community Schools will distribute breakfast from 7:30am-8:30am and lunch from 11:00am-1:00pm at Longfellow Elementary School, Muncie Central High School, Northside Middle School, and Southside Middle School. All MCS families may access any of these locations to pick up meals.

Many Muncie Community Organizations have issued statements on the coronavirus. You can review those statements for FREE on the homepage of MuncieJournal.com

The Soup Kitchen of Muncie will now serve carry out ONLY. They will serve food at the bottom of the stairs at the facility from 9:30am to 11am. There will be no access to the building until 9:30am and only to obtain a carry out meal.

Elton John has postponed his performance at Banker’s Life fieldhouse in Indianapolis. All scheduled performances through May 2nd will be re-scheduled in 2021. All original tickets will be honored for performances in 2021.

Second Harvest Food Bank of East Central Indiana will provide food for families in need at the monthly Tailgate distribution from 1 to 3 p.m. on Friday, March 20, at the Goodrich Park in Winchester. Families are asked to enter through the north entrance. The distribution is while supplies last, and there is a limit of 3 families per vehicle.

Muncie’s Vickie and Bill Fisher are now home in Muncie, after their journey on a Grand Princess cruise and subsequent quarantine. Late Sunday night, they checked in on Facebook from a bus terminal in Indianapolis, driving from Dobbins Air Reserve Base in Georgia. The Fisher’s never tested positive for the Covid19 virus, and received help from many advocates to allow them to be released. Vickie told Woof Boom News that since returning to their home, her cats have never left her side.

A statement from the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, has revealed the 104th running of the Indianapolis 500 and the GMR Grand Prix will STILL take place. The statement said, “We are aware of the Centers for Disease Control’s interim guidance suggesting the postponement of events involving more than 50 people.” The speedway indicated it is closely monitoring the situation and will be planning for all contingencies.

Second Harvest Food Bank of East Central Indiana will provide food for families in need at the monthly Second Harvest Tailgate Program from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Wednesday, March 18, at the Jay County Fairgrounds. The distribution is while supplies last, and there is a limit of 3 families per vehicle.

According to the Muncie Newspaper, the Delaware County Prosecutor’s Office will be closed to the public until April 13th. The closing includes the criminal and child support divisions, however office staff will be at work during regular office hours and will be available via email and phone.

The Herald Bulletin reports nearly a week after the board of trustees named Joe Cronk acting superintendent of Anderson Community schools, the district continues with two chief executives. Board president Pat Hill stressed Timothy Smith has not been fired or terminated at this point. Negotiations are ongoing for a separation agreement with Smith.

Gov. Eric Holcomb has signed into law legislation that was authored by state Senator Tim Lanane,. The legislation would streamline the volunteer advocate program for seniors and the incapacitated adults program into a more efficient service.

Yesterday, WHBU’s “Mitch in the Morning” radio program interviewed Madison County Health Administrator Stephanie Grimes, who gave listeners advice on the cornonavirus. You can still listen to that interview by visiting WHBU’s Facebook page.

Two firefighters were injured in an early morning fire on Monday, according to the Herald Bulletin. Alexandria Fire Chief Brian Cuneo said his department received a call of a residential fire in the 200 block of East First Avenue at 12:22 a.m. When firefighters arrived, the unoccupied home had heavy flames erupting from the rear of the residence. Cuneo said the home was being remodeled prior to the fire and is considered a total loss.

The Centers for Disease Control is now recommending that large gatherings and in-person events that consist of 50 or more people be canceled for the next 8 weeks.

A new FICO credit scoring system expected to roll out this summer could identify more borrowers with not-so-great credit as “risky.” The updated model rewards consumer progress toward paying down debt, on-time payments, and not maxing out lines of credit.

The Delaware County Health Department would like to urge parents and guardians to reconsider the use of daycares or shared childcare settings if and when possible. At this time, closure orders against varying levels of such businesses have not been issued, but are being considered.

Hillcroft Services will suspend all on-site client operations at their Muncie Air Park Drive and New Castle facility as of Tuesday, March 17, 2020 through April 5, 2020. Hillcroft Industries will continue to fulfill customer purchase orders.