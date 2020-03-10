Tuesday, 3/10/2020 Briefs

Everyone has heard about the Princes Grand, but you may not know that the Fishers from Muncie were on board. Vicki spoke to us yesterday as they were getting closer to docking in Oakland California. She says they are both healthy, and showing no signs of the sickness. Hear the entire interview here, as the couple prepared Monday to finally come ashore. https://soundcloud.com/wlbcwakeupcrew/wlbc-vicki-fisher-030920

Facts, not Fear – Woof Boom Radio will continue to provide information as to the latest on the Covid19 virus, and as part of the effort, we have posted links to the most direct, and fact-based sources available. This link takes you to the CDC and has information on the virus and guidance for businesses and employers. It links back to every issue related to this virus.

https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/specific-groups/guidance-business-response.html

National Institute of Health

Dr. Tony Fauci is the NIAID Director at NIH. He is the most respected person in the United States on this virus as well as other issues. He has been a public servant for many years under numerous administrations.

https://www.niaid.nih.gov/diseases-conditions/coronaviruses

Surgeon General of the United States

Dr. Jerome Adams is considered a top expert in the United States and could help us identify other experts across the country.

https://www.hhs.gov/about/leadership/jerome-adams/index.html

Last week, we reported on Yorktown’s most recent audit, and related consequences. From Pete Olson, Town Manger, “The Town acknowledges that the short falls identified in the 2018 audit were largely responsible to the previous clerk treasurer and were not surprised at the results of the audit due to previous audits and subsequent court cases filed by the Delaware County Prosecutor trying to remove the individual from office. There still remains frustration that after previous audits, there is not a way to hold the elected individual responsible for their failures that had been previously identified.”

In our continuing coverage of the Muncie State of the City address last Saturday, we bring you Dan Ridenour’s presentation about the Muncie Mall. He says it’s healthier than has been reported. He personally spoke to many of the current tenants, the most of which are doing well, including Country Charm that recently renewed their lease. https://soundcloud.com/wlbcwakeupcrew/wlbc-muncie-state-of-the-city-2020

The sirens yesterday morning in Muncie on West Powers were for a fire that damaged a vacant house and was likely ignited by a trespasser, though there were no immediate indications someone had intentionally tried to set fire, according to the Muncie newspaper. A blaze at the same house had been reported – and quickly contained – at the same address on Saturday.

Confirmed last week, Harrah’s Hoosier Park Racing & Casino will retain its name and branding after the purchase of its parent company, Caesars Entertainment, is completed later this year, officials with Eldorado Resorts Inc. Eldorado agreed last year to buy Caesars in a $17.3 billion deal that will create the country’s largest gaming company.

Blood Centers in Indiana are urging Hoosiers to schedule and keep their blood donation appointments at donor centers and organized blood drives throughout the state even as people are curtailing their activities, to ensure the continued adequacy of the local blood supply. Donors and our blood drive sponsors should be reassured that attending organized blood drives is safe.

Indiana Republican Party Chairman Kyle Hupfer released this statement as Rep. Brian Bosma (BAW-z-mah) today officially retired as Indiana’s Speaker of the House after a historic tenure as the chamber’s longest-serving leader: “It’s truly the end of a historic era in the Indiana House of Representatives as Speaker Bosma passes the gavel to Speaker Huston. Brian’s leadership turned our state around and made Indiana the envy of the nation. Brian has earned his place as the most consequential speaker in Indiana history and we’ll remain forever grateful for his decades of service.”

Officials for Noblesville Schools say they have learned Sunday that “a parent has been directed to self-quarantine after attending an out-of-state event where another individual has tested positive for COVID-19.” School officials say the parent is complying and out of an abundance of caution, their children will also be self-quarantined to avoid any potential exposure to Noblesville Schools students.

Though there are no reports yet of coronavirus, one Madison County School already has made a decision to close down its building on Tuesday and Wednesday after meeting its virus protocol threshold. Anderson Preparatory Academy reports having several cases of Influenza A, Influenza B, and strep throat leading to several student and staff absences.

Madison Circuit Court Division 6 Judge Mark Dudley has accepted jurisdiction in the appeal filed by opponents of the proposed drug treatment center in Anderson. Dudley was named special judge in the case and accepted jurisdiction on Friday, according to the Herald Bulletin. In naming Dudley as special judge, the court filings indicate there is a pending request for an extension of time from the opponents which has not been ruled upon, but both the opponents and city of Anderson agree it should be granted. His action comes after three other local judges all recused themselves from hearing the case because of conflicts.

Taylor women’s basketball enters NAIA tournament as the two seed. Their game is Wednesday at 1 p.m. in Iowa vs. RV Union.

Big week for Ball State basketball – it’s been two years since both the men and women’s teams earned first round byes for the MAC tournament in Cleveland in the same season. Wednesday, the women play just late afternoon, and the men play Thursday in the nightcap.