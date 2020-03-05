Thursday, March 5, 2020 Briefs

Last Sunday, we reached out to Fishers Mayor Scott Fadness after he wrote a powerful, positive opinion article in the Indy Star about Muncie. He wrote about recently meeting with Mayor Dan Ridenour.

A Muncie native, and Grammy winning classical pianist will perform soon in Ft. Wayne. Angelin Chang. This performance will be very unique, combining two styles of play – and improvisation as well. Tickets for the March 20th event are at Sweetwater.com.

Indianapolis ranks as the third best city for jobs in America. The Circle City only fell behind Raleigh and Pittsburgh on Glassdoor’s list of the “25 Best Cities for Jobs in 2020.” Rankings are based on hiring opportunity, the cost of living, and job satisfaction when ranking the cities. The report also included the cities’ job openings, median base salary, and median home value.

More than half a million Americans fall from ladders each year. And nearly half of all fatal falls in the last decade have involved a ladder. March is National Ladder Safety Month, and intended to educate regarding the risks associated with ladder usage, heighten awareness of the danger and promote proper ladder training.

Fifty-five spellers are scheduled to compete in the fifth WIPB Spelling Bee, set for 9 a.m. Saturday, March 7, in Sursa Performance Hall, on the campus of Ball State University, according to MuncieJournal.com.

Today is First Thursday in Downtown Muncie from 5 – 8 p.m. All are welcomed to visit, shop, and browse at merchants, restaurants, galleries and venues to celebrate the vibrant downtown culture.

Yesterday, U.S. Senators Todd Young (R-Ind.) and Mike Braun (R-Ind.) joined a bipartisan group of Senators on a resolution calling on the International Olympic Committee (IOC) to move the 2022 Winter Olympics out of China and rebid it to another country unless Beijing addresses its violation of human rights. “In light of these and other ongoing abuses, the International Olympic Committee should abandon plans for the 2022 Games in China and seek out a new host country that respects and protects human rights.”

WANE TV reports a federal judge has dismissed a lawsuit filed against Indiana’s attorney general by four women who say he drunkenly groped them during a party. Republican Attorney General Curtis Hill has denied the allegations.

Contract crews working for Vectren have begun replacing gas mains and service lines in Albany as part of the company’s pipeline replacement program, which is a multi-year program to replace about 1,300 miles of bare steel and cast-iron pipeline infrastructure throughout Indiana. In Albany, nearly $2 million will go toward retiring approximately four miles of gas main and more than 240 service lines in 2020. Vectren intends to retire a total of more than six miles in Albany through the end of the pipeline replacement program.

The Muncie Mission has some great news to share. Bob Scott, Director of Development announced a news conference at 10 a.m. Friday, March 6, in the parking lot of the Muncie Mission, 1725 S. Liberty St. The Mission is excited to announce a special donation and unveil a new addition that will boost our service to East Central Indiana communities.

The Park Board of Alexandria is seeking pool managers, a concession manager, and lifeguards for the summer. The plans are to open the swimming pool in Beulah Park on Memorial Day weekend. All staff positions must be filled quickly so that planning and training can begin.

Madison County reported the death of five children in 2018 – and only Lake county had more – where there were 8 fatalities. The Indiana Department of Child Services is stepping up its efforts to prevent the number of child deaths from abuse or neglect in Madison County. The Herald Bulletin reports Madison County is part of a grant from the federal government awarded to the Indiana University School of Social Work in conjunction with the Indiana Department of Child Services to step up efforts to keep kids safe.

State Rep. Terri Austin (D-Anderson) successfully passed four amendments to Senate Bill 241 that will require more transparency by pharmacy benefit managers and improve the rights of Hoosiers who purchase prescription drugs. SB 241 establishes various requirements for pharmacy benefit managers (PBMs), who act as the middle man between the pharmacy and the insurance provider. PBMs have come under scrutiny in many states, including Indiana, as a result of their business practices. All four amendments passed through the House unanimously.

The only bid received for repaving work on a portion of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard came in almost $550,000 over the engineer’s estimate. The Herald Bulletin says the Anderson Board of Public Works on Tuesday took under advisement the two point five million dollar bid submitted by E&B Paving. City Engineer Chuck Leser said the engineer’s estimate was $2 million. The project will be funded through the Anderson Redevelopment Commission.

The Elwood City Council this week unanimously approved controversial changes to the town’s animal ordinance. Changes in fees and penalties, a two-hour grace period to allow owners to retrieve pets and a determination that only law enforcement and animal control staff can bring animals into the shelter. The Herald Bulletin reported the decision caused Board of Works member and shelter volunteer Kelli Boyland to walk out in disgust. She said during the comment period that neither she nor the staff was consulted by the administration or the council as the ordinance was being amended.

Jim Banks (R-IN) announced that he will host a Service Academy Day at the Fort Wayne Air National Guard Base on Saturday, April 18. A comprehensive overview of the respective academies and their admissions processes will be provided to students who are interested in attending one of the five U.S. service academies. Afterward, an exclusive behind the scenes tour of the 122nd Fighter Wing will be offered to those interested in attending.