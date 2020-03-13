Three Muncie Police Department Officers Indicted by FBI

BREAKING: PRESS RELEASE FROM CITY OF MUNCIE, FRIDAY, MARCH 13, 11:34 A.M.

The FBI Has Indicted 3 Muncie Police Officers on Friday, March 13, 2020

MUNCIE, IN- On March 13, 2020 the MPD was notified of the indictments of 3 Muncie police officers; Chase Winkle, Jeremey Gibson, and Joe Krejsa.

Last month, Chase Winkle was placed on unpaid suspension by the Muncie Police Merit Commission on the recommendation of the current Muncie Police Department Administration and the Mayor.

Jeremy Gibson and Joe Krejsa were on active duty. The Muncie Police Department Administration will be placing these two officers on administrative leave. Further steps may be necessary in conjunction with the Police Merit Commission.

The Muncie Police Department Administration and the Mayor were aware of the ongoing Federal investigation upon taking office January 1, 2020 and have cooperated fully.

The City is unable to comment on the details of this investigation at this time but know that we are striving everyday to improve policing services to the citizens of Muncie.