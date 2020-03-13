Friday, March 13, 2020 Briefs

Both Phil Nichols and Jess Neal were arrested Thursday morning on federal arrest warrants. FBI told the Muncie newspaper that the simultaneous arrests happened at two separate locations. They are the latest arrests in a multi-year federal investigation into wrongdoing in the city of Muncie.

With yesterday’s news of the IHSAA restrictions on attendance at the Regional games tomorrow, Woof Boom Radio arranged for expanded accommodations for those that want to hear our Radio coverage. The Delta game will be on 102.9FM, 1340AM, and WXFN.com. Shenandoah will be on 103.7FM, 1240AM and 1240whbu.com. No spectators will be allowed at the State Gymnastics Finals this weekend at Worthen Arena.

This week, the National Association of Broadcasters cancelled April’s NAB Show in Las Vegas. That convention may be rescheduled for later in the year. No word on how they might handle the annual Crystal Award for Public Service that WLBC is a finalist for.

Saturday’s Muncie St. Patrick’s Parade has been postponed.

Ivy Tech Community College is delaying the continuation of current courses and the start of new 8-week courses until March 23 at which time the College will move to delivering all courses virtually. The College will monitor and adjust this timeline as more is learned about COVID-19 nationwide and in the state.

Michael Buble’s concert in Indy has been postponed until a later date – all tickets will be honored at the new date.

The Indiana Session ended late Tuesday night, and we asked Democrat District 34 State Representative Sue Errington on her thoughts on the retirement of Speaker Brian Bosma. Hear the entire interview this weekend on This Week in Delaware County on several of our Woof Boom Radio stations.

At the direction of the Delaware County Health Department, the City of Muncie will be taking precautions. City Hall is open, and business is being conducted as usual. Through the end of March: please call ahead as business may be able to be conducted over the phone If you do come to City Hall, please call 765-213-6403 to enter, and your temperature may be taken upon entrance. All public meetings will still take place as normal, but it is requested that the general public please limit their attendance, and instead refer to online streams

Starting today until further notice, Woof Boom Radio is adjusting our prize pick up policy – we will be mailing all prizes, to limit the amount of interactions in the interest of the health of the public and out staff. If you have won a prize and not yet picked it up, please arrange for it to be mailed by calling our main number at 765-288-4403.

Upon adjournment this week of the Indiana General Assembly, Lt. Governor Crouch offered the following statement. “Throughout my 15 years in the legislature, I continue to be impressed by the spirit of collaboration and cooperation shown by the General Assembly.” Legislation was passed that requires hands-free driving, helps the agricultural community gain access to more affordable healthcare options, supported our teachers by holding them harmless from ILEARN testing results, and combated teen vaping and underage access to tobacco products by raising the age from 18 to 21.

The Commercial Review reports that Glass Days isn’t dead. But it’s going to be scaled back this year. After a string of highly successful Glass Days festival celebrations over the past few years, committee members who had been at the heart of the effort resigned, citing burnout. But rather than let the event die, community members have been working to make sure the tradition continues. Set for May 28 through 30, Dunkirk Community Glass Days will be centered at Dunkirk City Park rather than Main Street.

With spring break coming up, Anderson Community Schools officials are developing a two-phase plan to keep students safe during the coronavirus pandemic. ACS interim Superintendent Joe Cronk told the Herald Bulletin the first phase of the plan is to develop three days of eLearning lessons. However, teachers also have been directed to create 10 days of lesson plans to cover two weeks in the event of a longer need for separation from the buildings.

Saturday on WHBU’s Takin’ it to the Street Beat with James Warner, Detroit turning water back on to houses with unpaid bills to combat coronavirus with handwashing, Nigerian professor reportedly finds cure for coronavirus, and more – Live tomorrow from 7 – 8 a.m., and replayed Sunday on several Woof Boom Radio stations.

The Democratic debate on Sunday between Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders has been moved from Phoenix to Washington, D.C., the Democratic National Committee announced Thursday.

BSU Men’s volleyball is home tonight at 7 p.m., but not at Worthen Arena. Coach Joel Walton – says it’s at the Rec Center. Free admission.