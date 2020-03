Muncie’s Vickie and Bill Fisher are home in Muncie. Late Sunday night, they checked in on Facebook at a bus terminal in Indianapolis after a drive from Dobbins Air Reserve Base in Georgia, as they continued their quarantine after their journey on the Grand Princess cruise. The Fisher’s never tested positive for the Covid19 virus, and received help from many advocates to allow them to be released. Vickie told Woof Boom News that since returning to their home, her cats have never left her side.