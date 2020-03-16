Monday, March 16, 2020 Briefs

Three officers from the Muncie Police Department have been indicted following an investigation of alleged excessive force and falsifying police reports. Officers Chase Winkle, Jeremy Gibson and Joesph Krejsa (KRAY-SHA) were arrested and released on Friday, following hearings in US District Court according to the Muncie Newspaper. US attorney Josh Minkler said the civil rights violations alleged by the grand jury’s indictments are very serious. Delaware County Prosecutor Eric Hoffman, said he thinks it is important to point out that the indictments are not at all reflective of the vast majority of law enforcement in this community who hold true to their oath to serve and protect this great community each and every day.

Instructions on how to fill out the 2020 US census have been mailed, so watch for the letter in your mailbox. You are required by law to respond to the census. The Census Bureau estimates completing the questionnaire online will take about 10 minutes.

Many Muncie-based Community Organizations have issued statements on the novel coronavirus. You can review their statements on the homepage of MuncieJournal.com

Good news for parents who have children at home this week! The Walt Disney Company has released the movie “Frozen 2” three months early. The movie can be viewed on the Disney Plus streaming service for FREE and other streaming services as a rental.

According to the Indiana State Police, two drivers have died from a two vehicle crash in Grant County. One man—Anthony Pence, age 24 from Muncie has been identified as one of the victims. After the crash, one vehicle caught fire and had to be extinguished by firefighters. The second driver has not been positively identified.

Indiana Michigan Power is temporarily suspending all disconnections for non-payment in an effort to help families due to the novel coronavirus.

Indiana is asking permission to cancel state standardized tests for schools in the wake of the coronavirus. The Indiana Department of Education issued a notice to schools saying it had requested forgiveness from the federal government for required state tests.

Indiana University Health has implemented updated visitor restrictions to protect patients and prevent further spread of the corona virus. No visitors will be permitted at IU Health hospitals. Exceptions will be considered in the following areas where a patient may receive one visitor:

Neo-natal intensive care unit

OB/delivery

Pediatrics

Emergency Department

Outpatient surgery

And Riley Hospital for Children in Indianapolis.

In end of life situations, two visitors will be allowed per patient

A patient being directly admitted to the hospital may also be allowed a visitor at the time of admission only. For more information visit IU Health.org

Meridian Health Services is rescheduling Rialzo, its charity benefit gala, from April 18, 2020 to April 10, 2021.

Chartwells at Muncie Community Schools will be serving FREE breakfast and lunch March 16 through March 20th AND March 30th through April 3rd at Northside, Longfellow, Southside and Muncie Central. Hours are 7:30am to 8:30am and 11am to 1pm.

Harrah’s Hoosier Park Racing and Casino in Anderson closed this morning at 6am and will stay closed for 14 days, due to concerns about the coronavirus.

A Ball State professor says cleaning your smartphone and electronic devices can help slow the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Indiana Governor Holcomb has signed an executive order lifting certain regulations for commercial delivery vehicles. The executive order waives the limit on the number of hours commercial delivery drivers can work in a single day. The order will help make sure stores are adequately stocked with necessary supplies as a result of the coronavirus. Many local stores have experienced huge demands for certain products, causing depletion of those items from store shelves. The new executive order should help stores restock more quickly.

Alexandria Community School Corporation will provide boxed meals for students during the week of March 16 – March 20. Meals can be picked up at the elementary school on the West side of the building under the awning between 10:00 am and 12:00 pm. To schedule a meal call or text 765-623-9478.

All Madison County Schools, both public and private will be closed until at least April 6th due to concerns with the coronavirus. As of yesterday, there are no known cases of the novel coronavirus in Madison County.

Comcast, a provider of internet service for many in East Central Indiana, announced it would remove data caps for the next 60 days. The move should help workers who will be telecommuting from home due to the coronavirus.

Indiana is asking permission to cancel state standardized tests for schools in the wake of the coronavirus. The Indiana Department of Education issued a notice to schools saying it had requested forgiveness from the federal government for required state tests.