Morry Mannies has died.

Morry Mannies has passed away. (from the IBA Indiana Broadcast Pioneers page) – Morry’s 58 years in radio began at WARU in Peru in 1945 while still a high school student. He worked 30 hours a week during the school year and full time in the summer for three years before leaving to attend Ball State University. “The Voice of the Ball State Cardinals” broadcast BSU football and basketball games for 56 years. Mannies broadcast over 5,500 Ball State and high school football and basketball games and logged over 30,000 hours behind the microphone for WLBC/WXFN Radio in Muncie. He was named Indiana Sportscaster of the Year three times. The family has told WLBC’s Steve Lindell that no public memorial service will be announced at this time, at Morry’s request. Arrangements are pending with Meek’s Mortuary in Muncie. We expect to hear more from the family on Friday, 3/6/2020, after they have had time to make further arrangements.