Friday, March 6, 2020 Briefs

Morry Mannies has passed away. “The Voice of the Ball State Cardinals,” broadcasting BSU football and basketball games for 56 years. He was named Indiana Sportscaster of the Year three times. No public memorial service will be announced at this time, at Morry’s request. Arrangements are being made through Meek’s Mortuary in Muncie. Tonight’s BSU Men’s basketball broadcast will include an extended pregame show, focusing on Morry’s impact on Cardinal sports – Jeff Weller will host, beginning at about 7:20 p.m. on 104.9, 96.7 FM and the free streams outside the Muncie area.

Yesterday morning, we reported on a crash that killed a Muncie man. He was being pursued by police Thursday when his vehicle crashed at Ind. 28 and Walnut Street. Devan Austin Twilley, 25, was pronounced dead at the scene. He reportedly forced his way into a home in Gaston about 1:10 a.m. A woman locked herself in a bathroom and called police. Twilley left just before Gaston police arrived. His vehicle struck tire-deflation devices as part of the pursuit. He lost control of his vehicle, rolled several times and was ejected.

Congresswoman Susan W. Brooks (R-IN 05) provided the following statement after voting in favor of H.R. 6074, the Coronavirus Preparedness and Response Supplemental Appropriations Act, which passed the House. “I am proud Congress was able to act quickly and come together in a bipartisan manner to provide an emergency funding bill to fight the coronavirus that has been spreading throughout the world and now in the United States.”

Businesses should take precautions in advance of flu season to keep sick workers home and reduce infection rates that send people to physicians in droves, says new research from Ball State University. “The Effects of Employment on Influenza Rates” found that a 1 percentage point increase in the employment rate correlates with increases in the number of influenza-related doctor visits by about 16 percent.

In a press release, U.S. Congressman Greg Pence (IN-06) this week highlighted the robust rail industry in Indiana and the Sixth District at a Transportation and Infrastructure Subcommittee on Railroads, Pipelines, and Hazardous Materials hearing. Hundreds of professionals from the industry fight for the issues that affect us all on this day, and Pence lends his support to policies that increase the safety and efficiency of American railroad infrastructure.

Struggling to file a tax return because an employer hasn’t sent out a W-2 or 1099? The pressure is on because tax day is less than six weeks away. Good thing the Indiana Department of Revenue (DOR) has advice for those still waiting. First, Hoosiers should contact their employer to request their W-2 or 1099 information in order to file their individual taxes for 2019. If unsuccessful, they should contact the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) directly. By law, all employers are required to mail W-2s or 1099s to their employees by Jan. 31.

Putting schoolchildren on the playground before lunch may be the best way to boost their appetites while cutting food waste and discipline problems, says a new study from Ball State University.

Golden Eagle District of the Crossroads of America Council cordially invites you to the 2020 Muncie & Delaware County Luncheon for Scouting on Wednesday, April 8. This event will be held at Cornerstone Center for the Arts, located at 520 East Main Street, Muncie. They are honored to announce the first-term Mayor of the city of Muncie, Dan Ridenour will be the keynote speaker.

From the Herald Bulletin – A proposed major sewer project along the White River from Edgewater Park to Scatterfield Road is being delayed. The project includes the removal of trees along the river for the placement of the two new sewer lines. Earlier this year the Anderson Board of Public Works received bids for the removal of the trees from the project area. Dependable Tree Service submitted the low bid of $67,000, but no contract has been awarded.