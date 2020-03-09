Monday, March 9, 2020 Briefs

“Better and Brighter Days are ahead.” Those, the words of Muncie Mayor Dan Ridenour as he began his first State of the City address. He explained progress being made on the fiscal situation that his administration inherited, he unveiled a fund raising campaign for the Animal Shelter’s roof problems, a promise to make Parks improvements, and road paving projects. Our coverage will continue through this week on Woof Boom radio newscasts, and there’s more on MuncieJournal.com.

As we reported first Saturday morning shortly after the 10 a.m. crash, all New Castle gymnasts are safe and OK after a head-on collision with a SUV Saturday on their way to Regional competition. One assistant coach suffered an injured rib. The event was postponed to tonight at 7 p.m.

As of Sunday, the number remains at one – Indiana health officials Friday announced the first confirmed case of coronavirus in Indiana. The patient is an adult male from Marion County, who recently visited Boston and was exposed to someone with the virus. Governor Eric Holcomb declared a public health emergency, to ensure the State receives additional funding if the need arises.

A grant from the American Electric Power Foundation has enabled the Muncie Mission to buy a new delivery truck that will enhance the agency’s ability to pick up donated food, furniture, appliances, recyclables and more.

Art Van furniture announced last week that it’s closing Corporate stores, but that doesn’t mean the furniture store on North Wheeling in Muncie is closing. It was announced on social media that John Dillman will retain ownership. A clearance of Art Van merchandise will be announced, but the 4 decades of Dillman Furniture and Mattress will continue.

Weather permitting, Wheeling Avenue will be closed just south of the McGalliard intersection on Tuesday (3/10/20) from 3am-6am and 9am-11am. The closing is due to utility relocation required across Wheeling Ave.

It may not be today or tomorrow, but it could be soon. DirecTV-owner AT&T last week admitted that it is no longer actively marketing the service.

CONGRATULATIONS to the winners of the 2020 Channel 49 Spelling Bee! Second runner-up was Clark Wellman, a student at Bloomfield Elementary School. First runner-up was Georgia Davis, a student at Wes-Del Elementary School. And the CHAMPION, for the second year in a row, was Andrew Toney, a student at Lee L. Driver Middle School.

Ball State University economist Michael Hicks points out that for the second month in a row, the U.S. economy created a large number of new jobs. Hicks says in a press release “The February jobs report was a good piece of news, reflecting not only job gains of 273,000 in February, but large upward revisions for January and December.”

The Muncie Rotary Club & Muncie Sunrise Rotary have announced that Nominations for the annual VIVA Awards, celebrating Very Important Volunteers, are now open. The designation is for individuals who have demonstrated the highest level of volunteer activity to serve the civic and social needs of our community. Individuals who live or work in Delaware County are eligible. The award presentation will take place on Tuesday, April 28th at noon, at the Horizon Convention Center.

Muncie Mayor Dan Ridenour spoke for nearly two hours Saturday at his first State of the City address, and offered an honest depiction of where the City is, and his vision of where it’s heading. One of the things he touted was a strong retail economy and the rumors that the Muncie Mall will close. “That Mall is not going to close,” he said – in fact, as a former banker turned Mayor, he says “the best thing for Muncie is for it to be turned over to the bank,” which he predicts owners Washington Prime will do. Our coverage will continue through this week on Woof Boom radio newscasts, and there’s more on MuncieJournal.com.

Six female state lawmakers and other women were honored during an International Women’s Day Event on Sunday, according to the Muncie newspaper.

IU Health has launched a virtual clinic to offer individuals in Indiana regardless of age free COVID-19 screenings using the IU Health Virtual Visit app. Staffed 24/7 with IU Health physicians, advance practice providers and registered nurses, the clinic will screen patients from home, potentially eliminating the need to visit physician offices, urgent cares or emergency departments.

Indianapolis Colts owner and CEO Jim Irsay has announced a $1million dollar pledge to the IU Health Foundation. The gift will be used by IU Health to increase access to addiction services for people in need across Indiana.

Pendleton legislator Mike Gaskill has an authored bill headed to the governor’s desk for the first time in his career. The law will change how positions are filled on county planning commissions. By a vote of 47-2 on Thursday, the Senate agreed with changes made in the Indiana House, that would amend Indiana law to read that the agricultural extension educator must be a resident of the county to serve on that county’s plan commission.

A Muncie saga may see an end, soon. Today we should find out the exact court date set by the Randolph County judge hearing the case of the City of Muncie vs. the Muncie Sanitary District – this hearing requests an expedited trial, which, in some instances means a decision could come the same day. The Muncie Mayor wants his City Engineer seated on that Board, but President Bill Smith has not allowed it. Mayor Ridenour contends that state law dictates the appointed Engineer is required to serve on the three member Board. Smith has blocked that effort, and has refused to speak about it publicly, under attorney advice.

The Vote Common Good national bus tour, a faith-based campaign to prevent the re-election of President Trump, will stop at the UAW Union Hall gymnasium, 2840 S. Madison Ave., Anderson, today (Monday, March 9), from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Led by a former pastor from South Minneapolis, Minn., the tour is visiting 48 states via a large bus for rallies to “inspire, energize and mobilize people to pursue faith, hope, and love for a change on election day 2020 and prevent the re-election of Donald Trump.” More information at www.votecommongood.com.

As part of WHBU’s service to your community, we air the syndicated show “Takin’ it to the Street Beat” each Saturday morning. James Burgess discussed recently the Coronavirus as it relates to China being a manufacturing hub, Self-driving SUV fatal accident, “Do I Still Have A Place at the Party?” A black pastor confronts the DNC, Denny’s waitress gifted $4k tip says restaurant is withholding the money. Hear the show Saturday’s from 7 – 8 a.m. on WHBU.

Blackford, Blue River, Cowan, Wapahani each won their respective boys basketball sectional titles over the weekend. Shenandoah and Delta won, too – and they will be our Woof Boom Radio games this coming weekend. Muncie Central lost by just one point. On a brighter note, the Bearcat Winter Guard is going to State.