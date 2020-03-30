Monday, March 30, 2020 Briefs

U.S. Senator Todd Young (R-Ind.) released a comprehensive toolkit to help Hoosiers navigate the resources available in the Senate’s coronavirus emergency relief package that was signed into law Friday, known as the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act (CARES Act). Resources in the toolkit are hyperlinked on our webpage.

HELPING SMALL BUSINESSES AND EMPLOYEES

SUPPORT FOR INDIVIDUALS AND FAMILIES

BOLSTERING OUR HEALTH CARE RESPONSE

FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS ABOUT RELIEF PAYMENTS FOR INDIVIDUALS

UNEMPLOYMENT INSURANCE INFORMATION

PAYCHECK PROTECTION PROGRAM FOR SMALL BUSINESSES

Hoosiers can also visit young.senate.gov/coronavirus or email COVID_19@young.senate.gov for additional assistance.

After a public request on Radio for donations on behalf of Delaware County EMA, an outpouring of donations of Personal Protective gear donations were reported as of the Friday afternoon briefing, but more are still needed. The request of the FEMA strategic national stockpile’s arrival date is unknown. 4200 masks, 100 gowns, and more have been received and will be given to healthcare providers in Delaware County – and they are still requesting donations.

The Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH) in the Sunday 10 a.m. daily briefing, that 290 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19. Thirty-two Hoosiers have died. To date, 9,830 tests have been reported to ISDH, up from 8,407 on Saturday.

This is day one of the final full business week of Governor Holcomb’s Stay at Home Executive order. The statewide number to call for questions related to “essential businesses” is 1-877-826-0011. Some school systems are coming back after their Spring Breaks E-Learning Days continue statewide.

As employment changes occur due to COVID-19 there are many questions you may be asking. Easter Indiana Works invites you to view the document: Employer Frequently Asked Questions for COVID-19 Work-Related Issues, posted on our News page now. The document answers commonly asked questions about COVID-19 and how it will impact Employers and Unemployment Insurance.

Police plan to arrest Christopher Upchurch, 51, after he is released from a hospital where he is being treated for an infection. The warrant was issued according to the Herald Bulletin for and alleged Match 15 incident in which he held a shotgun, claiming to have killed a woman in his front yard. Upchurch dropped the shotgun when ordered by the officers and was placed in handcuffs. He said there were people in his home, and about 70 people we’re trying to break into his home. Officers searched the area and found no one in the home or in the man’s yard and no “dead bodies,” according to the affidavit.

The Indiana Family and Social Services Administration, in partnership with the state’s food banks, the Indy Hunger Network and Feeding Indiana’s Hungry, has developed a statewide, interactive map that will help Hoosiers seeking food assistance find what they need. The map is our News page now, and can be used on desktop/laptop computers and mobile devices. (https://www.in.gov/fssa/dfr/5768.htm)

IU Health Ball Memorial Hospital’s trauma team and the American Red Cross have partnered to host a blood drive at the Delaware County Fairground’s Heartland Hall from 11am – 5pm on Friday, April 3rd, and will be by Appointment only. All necessary precautions will be taken to ensure the safety of the donors and the staff during this time of quarantine

The Muncie Sanitary District released a statement Friday afternoon, in part it read, “We have been notified of the plea agreement of our former employee Nikki Grigsby. Grigsby had been on unpaid administrative leave since July 2019, pending the outcome of this investigation. She is no longer employed by the Muncie Sanitary District. In light of these events, Muncie Sanitary District would like to express its disappointment with any employee who failed to abide by the standards and values of our organization.”

Another scam alert this morning: fake tests. There are currently no tests that can be self-administered at home to find out whether someone has COVID-19. The only tests currently available in Indiana require a doctor’s order and specimen collection done by a medical professional. The Indiana State Department of Health’s Call Center can be reached 24/7 at 877-826-0011, and the agency regularly updates the coronavirus.in.gov website.

Here’s a NON COVID19 story: Friday in Clinton County an ISP Trooper responded to a reckless driving dispatch on I-65, Driving 40 mph, swerving from lane to lane, and driving without headlights. The Trooper activated his emergency lights and began to conduct a traffic stop, but the suspect sped off. A vehicle pursuit ensued, after which the suspect vehicle got stuck, and the driver fled the scene on foot. After a K9 track, Francis Joseph a 26yr old male from Chicago was found – naked, lying on his back a short distance away from the vehicle. Joseph’s clothes were located in the field, but he provided no reason as to why he took them off. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty.

