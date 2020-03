Answers to CARES Act questions

U.S. Senator Todd Young (R-Ind.) released a comprehensive toolkit to help Hoosiers navigate the resources available in the Senate’s coronavirus emergency relief package that was signed into law Friday, known as the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act (CARES Act). Resources in the toolkit are hyperlinked on our webpage.

HELPING SMALL BUSINESSES AND EMPLOYEES

https://www.young.senate.gov/imo/media/doc/CARES%20Act%20-%20Businesses%20and%20Employees%20Fact%20Sheet.pdf

SUPPORT FOR INDIVIDUALS AND FAMILIES

https://www.young.senate.gov/imo/media/doc/CARES%20Act%20-%20Individuals%20and%20Families%20Fact%20Sheet.pdf

BOLSTERING OUR HEALTH CARE RESPONSE

https://www.young.senate.gov/imo/media/doc/CARES%20Act%20-%20Health%20Care%20Fact%20Sheet.pdf

FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS ABOUT RELIEF PAYMENTS FOR INDIVIDUALS

https://www.young.senate.gov/imo/media/doc/FAQ%20Recovery%20Rebates%20LOGO.pdf

UNEMPLOYMENT INSURANCE INFORMATION

https://www.young.senate.gov/imo/media/doc/Unemployment%20Fact%20Sheet%20.pdf

PAYCHECK PROTECTION PROGRAM FOR SMALL BUSINESSES

https://www.young.senate.gov/imo/media/doc/Paycheck%20Protection%20Program%20FAQs%20for%20Small%20Businesses%20FINAL.pdf

Hoosiers can also visit young.senate.gov/coronavirus or email COVID_19@young.senate.gov for additional assistance.