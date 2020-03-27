MITS Altering Schedule Due To COVID-19

(MITS) is announcing a modification to service in response to COVID-19. This modification will take effect Monday March 30, 2020. Due to the restrictions on travel and businesses that have closed/shortened their hours, MITS will be running an enhanced Saturday schedule until further notice.

This means that Monday thru Friday all routes will begin at their normal Monday thru Friday start times (some adjustments will be made to ensure the service is consistent with Saturday run times). Routes will start earlier, but will run 30 minute or 1 hour service and end according to the normal Saturday schedule