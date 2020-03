IU Health Ball Memorial Hospital will host a community blood drive with the American Red Cross on April 3rd, 2020 from 11am to 5pm at the Delaware County Fairgrounds in Heartland Hall. For more information or to make an appointment to donate, call 1-800-RedCross or sign up online at redcrossblood.org with sponsor code “ballmemorial.” According to the Red Cross, donors with all blood types are needed, especially those with types O negative, A negative and B negative.