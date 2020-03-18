Man Faces Charges Following Argument With Girlfriend

Police say a one-year-old Muncie boy’s head was shut in a door Tuesday as his mother fought with her boyfriend. The Star Press reports 21 year old Gavin Grubbs faces charges of battery on a person under the age of 14 years and domestic battery.

Police went to his home to check out a report of a fight on the 400 blocvk of North Edgewood Drive where Grubbs girlfriend was reportedly found with injuries.