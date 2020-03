He used to work there, then police say he stole from there and now a Delaware County man is under arrest. 23 year old Tristan Coates is accused of breaking into the business in Muncie and stealing nine checks. Coates had been fired from the place for repeatedly missing work. The Star Press reports Coates reportedly asked a former co-worker if he would be able to get his job back if he apologized, paid for repairing the window and “repaid the checks.”