From the Muncie Facebook page. “This week, for MCS families who may need food: “Chartwells will have grab and go meals. Locations will be Longfellow Elementary School, Central High School, Northside Middle School, and Southside Middle School. All MCS families may access any of these locations to pick up meals. Please take advantage of this benefit.”

– 7:30-8:30am Breakfast

– 11:00am-1:00pm Lunch