Delaware County Issues COVID-19 Guidelines

Delaware County is issuing some bullet points on how COVID-19 is affecting the community currently and how it should be dealt with.

– All in person meetings and gatherings are discouraged

– We want to reiterate that every citizen should prepare to care for their family’s first, their neighbors, and community by following and cooperating with our united message.

– The resounding call from the CDC and health officials are to STAY HOME and social distance.

– This is not just a local problem, it is nationwide issue. It is our responsibility as citizens to care for each other and prepare to be self-supporting.

– Daycare is an issue, reach out to your friends and neighbors for help keeping in mind social distancing is important.

– Guidance for all business both government and private. Social Distance, wash your hands, stay home if you’re sick. Follow the CDC Guidance on the local information Hub.