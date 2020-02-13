Conspiracy to commit murder counts face two Randolph County men in connection with a Farmland man’s Feb. 4 abduction.
The Star Press reports 28 year old Michael D. Mullens and 36 year old Noah E. Roth are also charged with kidnapping, criminal confinement and battery resulting in bodily injury. Authorities say the pair attacked a 39-year-old Farmland man after Mullens came to believe he had improperly touched a pre-schooler.
Two Under Arrest In Abduction, Attack On Farmland Man
