Tuesday (2/25/2020) Briefs

This might NOT what VisitIndy had in mind for publicity – WISH-TV will produce a televised news event, City in Crisis – A Crime Watch 8 Special. This hour-long special event will engage civic leaders, law enforcement, and community activists with viewers in an in-depth discussion about how the city’s crime rate has climbed to its current level and what can be done to help make the city safer. The special will air live, commercial free, tonight (February 25, 2020) from 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m

In 1985, two Muncie teens were murdered in Westside Park. For nearly 35 years the families and friends of Kimberly Dowell and Ethan Dixon have gone without answers, but through the ongoing efforts of private investigators, they hope to bring new life into the investigation and bring new information to the forefront. ‘3C Podcast – Circle City Crime’ is seeking information from the public about this crime, which might assist the Muncie Police in their investigation.

Legalized sports betting arrived in Indiana, September of last year. In just four months, bettors have wagered nearly $436 million on sports, including more than $161-million in December 2019 alone. Sports betting has gone from non-existent to nearly a half-billion industry in the state.

The importance of the upcoming US Census was recently explained by Supt. of Daleville schools, Paul Garrison. He explained of the under reporting of his school district’s population, his school lost a tremendous amount of needed funding. He is leading the charge to “count everyone” when the Census starts in April.

The Muncie newspaper says The Muncie Red Carpet Inn might be gone later this year, finally. Muncie’s Unsafe Building Hearing Authority has an active demolition order against the building after the site was placed on the non-compliance list. That list is a group of properties that the Board feels have not shown enough or any progress and correspondence to the board or the building commissioner’s office.

The Jay County Visitor and Tourism Bureau will hold its 17th Annual Jay County Fiber Arts Festival on Friday, March 13th and Saturday, March 14th, 2020 at the Jay Community Center, located at 115 E. Water St. in Portland, Indiana. The 2-day event devoted to the fiber arts will include over 30 vendors, classes, hands-on activities, style show, kids area and a variety of demonstrations. Friday at 6 pm, Connor Prairie’s Youth Textile Team will be providing a free lecture entitled, “Sheep to Shawl.”

Media reporting of social media posts seemed to be the cause of some brief Muncie panic. The Open Door Urgent Care clinic in Muncie was commended late last week after they closed temporarily during a coronavirus screening being commended by the Delaware County Health Department. The closure of the clinic near the southside Walmart was “out of an abundance of caution,” and turned out to be negative. Woof Boom Radio has a policy of never reporting on unofficial information, and did not contribute to that panic.

The Indiana Supreme Court has issued an order safeguarding the rights of Indiana farmers following the Office of the Attorney General’s defense of the state’s Right to Farm Act – which strictly limits the scenarios in which an agricultural operation may be sued for nuisance.

Ball Brothers Foundation, announced yesterday that Dr. Jeff Bird was appointed to the foundation’s Board of Directors, and Jenna Wachtmann was promoted to vice president of the foundation staff during the board’s February meeting. The Foundation also voted to approve a website refresh.

A reminder that grant applications for the WLBC Hometown Heroes Program are being taken until March 15. To receive a form, email Steve.Lindell@WoofBoom.com.

The Muncie Police Department will be seeking applicants for new officers soon. MPD Chief Nathan Sloan told Woof Boom Radio that the process will be announced in mid-March.

Second Harvest Food Bank of East Central Indiana will provide food for families in need at the monthly Tailgate distribution from 8 to 10 a.m. on Thursday (February 27). The Tailgate will be held at the Muncie Mall east side parking lot.

The National Federation of Independent Business presented the Guardian of Small Business award Indiana Speaker of the House, Brian Bosma

The Anderson Area Christian Men’s Lenten Breakfast Series, started in 1940, begins this Lenten season on Saturday. The first breakfast, open to all men of faith, will meet at the First United Methodist Church, 1215 Jackson St., Anderson. The program begins promptly at 8 a.m. and consists of breakfast followed by the spiritual music

Since the beginning of the year, some Madison County employees have been charged for health insurance coverage that has not taken effect. As a result of a problem between Madison County and Anthem Insurance some county employees have realized a spike in prescription drug costs. Jonathan Hughes, Madison County attorney, said Friday some employees who wanted the Core plan didn’t sign up. Hughes said county employees have and will continue to have health insurance coverage.