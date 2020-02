Three charged in connection with the Feb. 14 shooting of a man in a Gaston apartment building. 29 year old Steven Speer, 24 year old Austin Atkins, both of Muncie, and 18 year old Brayden Cody of Gaston. face numerous charges. The 30 year old victim says he was “hanging out” with several people in an apartment at 603 N. Sycamore St. He said he was confronted by two men with masks and a struggle had ensued before he was shot in the neck.