Pizza – and more – stolen in Anderson, IN

A 15-year-old suspect is accused of participating in a robbery in which a woman had both the pizza she was delivering and her purse stolen at gunpoint.Anderson Police Maj. Joel Sandefur said the teenager was arrested Tuesday and charged with Level 3 felony juvenile delinquency robbery and Level 5 felony juvenile delinquency robbery.Unless charged as an adult, the identities of juveniles accused of a crime are not released to the public.Sandefur said the police have the names of three additional suspects involved in the robbery which was reported by Jessica Hebquist on Jan. 20.Hebquist told police she was delivering food for DoorDash around 10:21 p.m. in the 2400 block of Cedar Street, but the people at the address said they did not order the pizza.She called the phone number of the person who ordered the pizza and the person told her he could meet her nearby, Sandefur said. Hebquist said when she attempted to make the delivery the person was armed with a gun and took the food and her purse.