New program to help with infant mortality

Madison County is one of 20 high-risk counties for infant mortality where the state will be rolling out its new OB Navigator program.The program is scheduled to arrive in Grant, Delaware, Madison and Henry counties in March and seeks to connect more families with home visiting programs.It connects programs like Goodwill’s Nurse-Family Partnership that has been in Madison County since 2015. They have a team of eight nurses currently working with 70 families in the county.The program is open to first-time mothers less than 28 weeks pregnant and who qualify for Medicaid.Each mother is paired with a nurse who will visit their home once a week for the first four weeks and then every other week until the baby is born.