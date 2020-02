A Muncie man is dead, a Yorktown man under arrest after a shooting Thursday night in the parking lot of the Walmart store at 1501 E. 29th Street. Police were called there and found 24 year old Chase Woolums who was pronounced dead on arrival at the hospital. After a high speed chase, police arrested the suspect, 31 year old Justin Bennett who’s been charged with murder and resisting law enforcement in a vehicle. Police say the shooting was the result of an ongoing dispute.