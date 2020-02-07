Anderson, IN loses influential Leader

The African American community in Anderson has lost a mentor to young men and an activist for his city and church.Jason Townsend, 46, died Friday after a lengthy battle with liver cancer.“When he found out he had Stage 4 liver cancer he went public about it on social media,” Kim Townsend, his former sister-in-law, said. “He promoted everyone to get a colonoscopy. Townsend’s cousin, Lindsay Brown, said Jason was instrumental in starting the Kappa Alpha Psi League in Anderson.“When he was at IU, he was the president of the fraternity,” Brown said. “He called me up and said we had to get the League started.”Brown said there are 11 high school students in the program that is designed to encourage leadership and achievement in all fields of human endeavor.“He was a mentor to me and led me to the path of higher education,” he said. “He was a true mentor to me.”Brown said Townsend never met a stranger and was a man who saw love in everybody.