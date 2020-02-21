An LPN working at Rawlins House Health & Living Community in Pendleton has been disciplined by the state nursing board.
The Herald Bulletin reports Glenda L. Cox, of Lapel, has had her nursing license placed on indefinite probation for a minimum of two years and must inform the nursing board of any changes to her residential address and employer while her license is on probation.
Nursing Home LPN Disciplined By State
An LPN working at Rawlins House Health & Living Community in Pendleton has been disciplined by the state nursing board.