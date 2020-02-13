Muncie warming stations 2/13-14

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

February 13, 2020

Warming Station Availability

With the possibility for sub-zero temperatures the evening of 2/13/20 – 2/14/20 the City of Muncie and Delaware County are preparing warming stations

DELAWARE COUNTY WARMING STATIONS

Bridges Community Services, Inc. – 318 W.8th Street

1. Individuals can come in Monday through Friday 8am to 5pm.

2. Saturday and Sunday 9am to 2pm.

3. We will provide hot coffee.

Muncie Mission – 1725 S. Liberty St.

1. Homeless Individuals Can enter lobby 24 hours a day and receive Hot Chocolate while they

are there.

2. Current male residents can stay all day and work in the warehouse instead of having to

leave for the day.

Christian Ministries – 401 E. Main St.

1. Men can stay all day as long as they have the funding

YWCA – 310 E. Charles St.

1. Their cot clients can remain in all day.

2. Women may come in off the streets for warming – Monday through Friday 8am to 5pm and

sit in their lobby.

Center Township Trustee – 1200 E. Main St.

1. Individuals can come in Monday through Friday 8am to 4 pm and sit in the lobby.

Muncie City Hall – 300 N. High Street

1. Front desk will be staffed overnight Thursday 2/13 4PM – 8AM.

2. Friday 2/14 Normal Business Hours 8AM – 4PM, may sit in public areas in the building.

3. Front desk will be staffed overnight Friday 2/14 4PM – 8AM.

Available Fire Stations for use.

1. Fire Station #4 – 2744 S. Mock