Muncie warming stations 2/13-14

February 13, 2020
Warming Station Availability
With the possibility for sub-zero temperatures the evening of 2/13/20 – 2/14/20 the City of Muncie and Delaware County are preparing warming stations
DELAWARE COUNTY WARMING STATIONS
Bridges Community Services, Inc. – 318 W.8th Street
1. Individuals can come in Monday through Friday 8am to 5pm.
2. Saturday and Sunday 9am to 2pm.
3. We will provide hot coffee.
Muncie Mission – 1725 S. Liberty St.
1. Homeless Individuals Can enter lobby 24 hours a day and receive Hot Chocolate while they
are there.
2. Current male residents can stay all day and work in the warehouse instead of having to
leave for the day.
Christian Ministries – 401 E. Main St.
1. Men can stay all day as long as they have the funding
YWCA – 310 E. Charles St.
1. Their cot clients can remain in all day.
2. Women may come in off the streets for warming – Monday through Friday 8am to 5pm and
sit in their lobby.
Center Township Trustee – 1200 E. Main St.
1. Individuals can come in Monday through Friday 8am to 4 pm and sit in the lobby.
Muncie City Hall – 300 N. High Street
1. Front desk will be staffed overnight Thursday 2/13 4PM – 8AM.
2. Friday 2/14 Normal Business Hours 8AM – 4PM, may sit in public areas in the building.
3. Front desk will be staffed overnight Friday 2/14 4PM – 8AM.
Available Fire Stations for use.
1. Fire Station #4 – 2744 S. Mock
2. Fire Station #6 – 1505 N. MLK Blvd.