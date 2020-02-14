Muncie Mission’s Walk A Mile In My Shoes shares HOPE

Nearly 2000 supporters gathered at the Muncie Fieldhouse on Saturday, February 8 to show compassion for their neighbors in need with a walk to the Muncie Mission. With this 16th annual edition of Walk A Mile In My Shoes, a total of over $1 million has been raised to provide food for the hungry, shelter for the homeless, and hope to those battling addictions.

The 2020 Walk generated over $102,500 in contributions and included a record 104 registered teams from area churches, businesses, schools, friend groups, and families. New this year, several teams and individuals carried a pair of red shoes tagged to represent the individuals and families served through their support.

“We were blessed with a light dusting of snow for the walk, but that didn’t keep anyone away. It’s awesome and inspiring to see this giant wave of caring people flow down Walnut Street, headed towards the Mission” said Frank Baldwin, President/CEO.

2020 marks Muncie Mission’s 90th anniversary of providing rescue and recovery services to men, women, and families in East Central Indiana. Last year alone, the Mission provided over 103,000 meals and 29,500 nights of lodging to those in desperate need. More than 2,500 families (over 4,000 individuals) received assistance to meet urgent needs.

Upon arriving at the Mission, hundreds of walkers visited an Open House for the Mission’s newest transitional home – a restored neighborhood property that will become home to two men in recovery as they move towards restored independent living. “Transitional housing has quickly become the capstone of our recovery program” said Frank. “We are growing a recovery village in our neighborhood that opens a path for these men to return to flourishing lives.” This latest home was purchased with a grant from the J Robert and Joanne Baur Foundation, and renovated with funding from Lowes and the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation obtained via the 8twelve Coalition.

About: Since 1930 Muncie Mission Ministries has offered compassionate care to men, women, and families in need in Muncie and surrounding communities. Programs include emergency shelter for homeless men, a residential recovery program for men battling addictions, transitional housing for men and women, free weekday and holiday meals for community residents, and drop-in services for families that include food, clothing, household items, toiletries, and utility assistance. The Mission is supported by generous individuals, businesses, and churches, and through the proceeds from operations of five Attic Window Thrift Stores and the New Life Recycling Center.

Bob Scott, Vice President Development

(765) 288-9122, x107

bscott@munciemission.org