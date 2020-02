A plea agreement signed by a Daleville mother whose 2-year-old son died in a vehicle of heat exhaustion. Britni N. Wihebrink is charged with felony neglect of a dependent and obstruction of justice for the death of her son, Jaxon Stults, on Sept. 5, 2018.Wihebrink said she lost track of her son because she had been drinking that day since late morning. The boy was found lying on the back floorboard of a neighbor’s car that evening. The boy died in an ambulance on the way to the hospital.