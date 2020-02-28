Friday, February 28, 2020 BRIEFS

Health officials continue to stress the importance of washing your hands with soap and hot water, to stay healthy during flu season – and if the Covid-19 has confirmed cases in Indiana. It is likely to happen, but 8 out of 10 people with the Coronavirus will not even feel effects.

The all clear was given to Woof Boom radio to share quickly yesterday morning – a handful of houses were evacuated in a Northside Muncie neighborhood on after a natural gas leak in the area of Everett Road and Woodbridge Drive. Vectren was quickly on scene with Muncie Firefighters.

A groundbreaking scheduled for today at 9 a.m. for a $19 million dollar project for Yorktown Community Schools, recently announced by the Delaware County school district. The Middle School and part of the Elementary School will see major renovations. A new two-story middle school will replace the current three-story building, a new auxiliary gym for the elementary school and a new building layout for better security.

Governor Eric Holcomb is the recipient of Meridian Health Services’ 2020 Spirit of Meridian Award, a recognition that pays tribute to an individual who demonstrates proactive actions in promoting healthier communities. The award will be given to Holcomb at the 2020 Rialzo (ree-AL-zo) annual charity gala, which is April 18 at the Horizon Convention Center in Muncie, Indiana.

WLBC has again been selected for a prestigious honor – The National Association of Broadcasters (NAB) announced the 50 finalists for the 33rd annual NAB Crystal Radio Awards. To recognize radio stations for their outstanding year-round commitment to community service. Winners will be announced April 21 during the 2020 NAB Show in Las Vegas

The most frequently asked question the Indiana Department of Revenue (DOR) receives during individual tax season is “Where’s my tax refund?” Often the quickest and easiest option for customers is to use the online Refund Status Interactive Tool, which allows individuals to check their refund status 24/7 from any internet-connected device. Don’t have internet access? Customers can call DOR’s automated refund phone line anytime day or night at 317-233-4018.

The Community Foundation is pleased to announce that nominations are being accepted for the annual David Sursa Leadership Award. The award rewards, recognizes and encourages extraordinary leadership by a nonprofit board member in Delaware County. Nominate by March 31.

Even though no confirmed cases of the Covid-19 virus are in Indiana, we are being told that some retail outlets can’t stay stocked with anti-bacterial wipes, breathing masks, and some other health materials. Officials continue to suggest the best way to stay healthy is washing your hands with soap and hot water.

U.S. Senator Todd Young (R-Ind.) spoke earlier this week about protecting the rights of unborn children and the need to pass two bills being voted on in the Senate today: the Born-Alive Abortion Survivors Protection Act and the Pain-Capable Unborn Child Protection Act. Senator Young is a cosponsor of both bills.

The Grant county Sheriffs are searching for dozens of 2020 Student Advisors For Educating Tomorrow’s Youth (S.A.F.E.T.Y) Leaders for their Youth Ranch now under development for future law enforcement officers, at-risk kids, young witnesses and victims of crime.

The United Way of Madison County raised 90% of its campaign goal for 2020, but officials said the lack of that extra 10% won’t affect the services provided by local agencies.

Tomorrow (2/29/2020) is Senior Day at the BSU women’s basketball game. Three players will be honored just prior to tip off at 1 p.m. at Worthen Arena. Hear the game on Woof Boom Radio’s 102.9 FM 1340 AM and the free stream outside the Muncie area.

All are invited to come down to the Muncie Buffalo Wild Wings on March 4th from 5-8pm, and a portion of your total purchase will be donated to the Boys & Girls Clubs of Muncie! There’s no need to show a flyer, just come have some dinner between 5-8pm.